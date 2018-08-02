A Brusly English educator who is outgoing state Teacher of the Year has landed the state's first $50,000 fellowship to pursue education initiatives.

Kimberly Eckert, who was heavily involved in high-profile education activities for the past year, is the first winner of the stipend sponsored by the state Department of Education and a group called Dream Teachers.

The money will be paid to the West Baton Rouge Parish School District.

It will allow Eckert to take a sabbatical, trim her teaching load for the upcoming school year or finance the cost of substitute teachers while she is gone.

It can also be used for travel expenses and other costs linked to her education advocacy.

"Receiving this inaugural award is absolutely astounding to me because it's incredibly empowering and validating that the department believes so strongly, not only in teacher recruitment but also in my work dedicated to it," Eckert said in a statement.

Holly Boffy, vice-president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and a former state Teacher of the Year, said those who win the honor are heavily involved in BESE activities and working with educators statewide.

"Rather than immediately return to their classroom following their year of service and learning, this fellowship gives the educator the opportunity to act on the initiatives they deem most valuable to our schools and school children," said Boffy, who lives in Youngsville.

Eckert has served as spokeswoman for the state's "Be A Teacher" campaign.

+2 Louisiana looks to Generation Z with new campaign to boost teaching profession The state is launching a $100,000 campaign to attract more students to the teaching profession.

During her fellowship, she will focus on the national "Educators Rising" program in Louisiana, which identifies high school students interested in teaching.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.