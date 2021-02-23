While many people assume it is already required, Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, has filed legislation that would make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana.

The proposal, Senate Bill 10, will be debated during the 2021 regular legislative session, which begins April 12.

State law requires school districts to offer kindergarten but attendance is not mandatory.

Fields' bill would mandate kindergarten for children who turn 5 on or before Sept. 30 of the year when classes begin.

Starting with the 2022-23 school year, children would have to have attended a full-day kindergarten for a school year and passed an academic readiness exam to enter the first grade.

"As Louisiana continues to focus on the improvement of, and access to, early childhood education there has never been a time of more importance to address the issue of kindergarten enrollment," Fields said in a statement.

"In fact, we can't firmly address the issue of early childhood education if we're not actively taking steps to ensure there is no gap between a Pre-K and kindergarten education," he said.

Early childhood education is one of the focal points of the latest effort to boost education achievement after generations of students trailing most of the rest of the nation.

There is also a new push to improve reading skills by the time students finish the third grade to avoid reading-related problems throughout a child's education.

Under current rules, students are required to attend school from the ages of 7-18 unless they graduate from high school before their 18th birthday.

Kindergarten already appeals to most families for a variety of reasons, including the fact it is less expensive than day care.

However, barely half of children who enter kindergarten are prepared to learn, according to state statistics.