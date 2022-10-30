With the departure of 12-year incumbent Connie Bernard from the race, two new candidates are vying to represent District 8 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
Running to replace her are registered independent Joseph Britt and Katie Kennison, a registered Democrat.
Britt is a senior regional procurement manager for Westlake Corporation in Geismar and Kennison is the mother of a child at Mayfair Lab School.
Kennison has no prior political experience and is not running a traditional campaign, instead relying on her experience as a parent within the district.
Britt has raised $71,390 so far while Kennison has reported raising $0.
Britt is also getting direct spending on his behalf from the political arm of the Baton Rouge Alliance For Students, or BRAS, which has not reported as yet expenditures on Britt’s behalf.
Britt said he is focused on serving the school board and his district by being consistent and positive while engaging with constituents.
"Each and every day, I'm in the community attempting and focusing on earning the trust of our parents, our grandparents and their caregivers," he said. "I believe that will easily transition into governing with the board and the district to earn that trust."
Bernard, the third candidate on the ballot, was previously the only Republican candidate in a heavily Republican district and has been on the School Board for nearly a dozen years, qualifying for reelection in late July for the district seat she first won in 2010. Her name will still be on the ballot, though she says she will no longer campaign.
If Bernard wins outright in November, she can refuse the position and a new election would have to be held.
If she makes a runoff, Bernard could withdraw after votes are certified and the other person in the runoff would be declared the winner.
District 8 covers the center of the southern portion of the parish. It is bounded by Kenilworth Parkway, Gardere Lane and River Road in the west and by Perkins Road and Interstate 10 in the north.
Its southern end stretches from River Road east to the I-10 bridge over Bayou Manchac.
Of its 33,600 registered voters, 66% are White and 25% are Black. Thirty-four percent of the voters are Democrats, 38% are Republicans and 28% are registered either with another political party or no party at all.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. The election is Nov. 8.
Staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this report.