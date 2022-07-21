A $7,500 hiring bonus awaits teachers new to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system provided they are teaching in a core subject, have a current Louisiana teaching license and commit in writing to stay with the school system for three years.
The move comes as the school system continues to struggle to staff schools in the run up to the 2022-23 school year. On Thursday, the district reported 233 vacant teaching positions of which 110 were in the core subjects of English, math, science and social studies.
“This proposal will give us a competitive edge against neighboring parishes offering similar sign-on bonuses,” Nichola Hall, chief human resources officer, wrote in an explanatory memo.
Teachers return Aug. 1 and students return Aug. 8.
The parish School Board on Thursday voted 7-1 in favor of the new hiring bonus. Board member Dawn Collins voted no, and board member David Tatman was absent.
Before the vote, several speakers expressed concern that the vote would anger current staff who won’t be receiving the bonus.
Supt. Sito Narcisse has planned to come back early in the new school year with an employee stipend covering the bulk of employees. It would serve as a tide-me-over until a future across-the-board employee pay raise of 8% for the 2023-24 school year that Narcisse is pushing for.
Narcisse said he plans to propose two stipends to the board when it meets in August, one for the fall, one for the spring. He promised it will be a "good stipend” but is not ready to say how much he’d like it be.
"I hesitate to give you a number right now,” he said.
The school system is proposing spending almost $1.1 million for the bonuses, which will cover 100-plus bonuses. The funding will come from two pots of federal COVID relief money.
Collins has pushed for months for the school system to tap into its federal funds to improve employee compensation across the board, but was rebuffed. She said she’d still prefer a broad bonus, not just targeted at new hires.
In her memo, Hall said the bonus will go only to teachers hired between May 24 and Aug. 5.
James Finney, board watcher, objected to paying the bonus to people who’ve already been hired.
“It’s not much of recruitment tool unless they’ve already been promised," Finney said.
The bonus is not the only step the district is taking to keep vacancies at bay.
On Wednesday, Hall’s office issued a memo saying it had persuaded Narcisse to force district leaders for now to hire only “external candidates until we stabilize our vacancy levels within our schools.” Heretofore, those district leaders were filling many positions by recruiting people from school sites, creating fresh teacher vacancies, according to the memo.
Wednesday was also the first day the board, and the public, saw the $7,500 bonus proposal. Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson said that late timing won’t improve trust by employees towards the administration.
“Having it come the day before a board meeting might send a signal we don’t want to send,” Ware-Jackson said.
Storm Matthews, an outspoken teacher and a member of the parish’s Association of Educators chapter, argued that the teaching shortage was exacerbated by controversial staff reassignments this spring, noting that more than 300 teachers have left the district since April. Matthews urged the board to vote that same night to pay more money to "those in the trenches" and not wait for the superintendent.
"Take care of your current educators,” she said. “We are tired."
In other action, the School Board agreed in a 7-1 vote to end all future meetings automatically at 9 p.m., four hours after they start, with the ability to extend the meeting once for 30 more minutes, but only if the remaining board members agree unanimously.
The new policy is modeled on a similar policy the Metro Council follows where its meetings last for four hours and then come to a hard stop, in their case at 8 p.m.
A run of marathon meetings — one last week ran more than seven hours — led to widespread agreement that School Board meetings are way too long.
Ware-Jackson was the only no vote. Ware-Jackson pressed unsuccessfully to postpone a decision until August. She said she supports ending meetings at 9 p.m., but the policy still needs work, including problems with new restrictions it imposes on public and board member comment.
"There are a lot of things we can do to make it toward that goal,” she said.