St. Helena Parish School District kicked off the school year Monday, but not how they initially planned it.
St. Helena Parish schools were set to be the first in the Baton Rouge region to return to in-person learning, but plans were sidetracked due to the increased number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana.
The three schools in the district initially intended to start the school year with a mix of virtual and in-person learning, but switched to strictly virtual with the eLearning platform, the district announced Friday. All students will be required to work from home, but the 2020-21 calendar will remain the same, as well as the staggered scheduling for the first week of school.
Superintendent Kelli Joseph said it was a straightforward decision, noting it isn't yet safe for teachers, staff and students to be in classrooms.
The district will remain online “until CDC, state, or local data supports a safe return for our students, faculty, and staff,” according to a news release from the school district.
After talking with the schools’ principals, Joseph said, the first virtual day of class for pre-K, third and seventh grade went “pretty well.”
St. Helena Parish schools’ teachers, staff and parents took part in a simulated school day two weeks ago and made changes to the return-to-school plan accordingly before the switch to fully online occurred.
Parents have been cooperative following the announcement and the school district received mostly positive reactions on Facebook, where they announced the changes.
Joseph said she is listening to parents who have criticism and understands the strain online learning puts on them.
Some students and parents still need to access to laptops and hotspots, but Joseph said those things are being squared away and will be fixed within the first week of school.
While students continue with eLearning, teachers will work from the schools with technology, including new SmartBoards, conference cameras and laptops to make it easier to interact virtually with students.
Teachers will also be allowed to bring their own children to the school with them if necessary.
Joseph emphasizes that the switch to online was fairly easy for teachers and staff since the district had been planning for this outcome since school closures began back in March. They are continuing to work out the kinks as school year moves forward.
School meals are also an important factor. The school district will provide food distribution to students. Parents must fill out a consent form to be eligible for food pick-up or delivery.
“We’re waiting on cases to reduce to get back,” Joseph said. “We’re asking for the community to do their part — wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing — and get back to a sense of normalcy and get saw our students back in classrooms.
“Campus is really quiet, we really miss our kids.”