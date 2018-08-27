The attorney who has served for more than 15 years as general counsel for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced his plans Monday to leave the post to pursue a new role with a private project management firm.
Domoine Rutledge, who also served as the school board's chief legal adviser, said he has accepted a job with CSRS Inc. serving as general counsel and vice president.
“It has been my absolute pleasure and high honor to serve as general counsel to the school system," Rutledge said Monday. "I’ve devoted a large portion of my life and practice to the place; leaving was very difficult.”
He said he plans to stay on until he is replaced, and will continue to serve as a resource for the school system and board.
He said he was ready for a change: "(I'm) really looking forward to a new opportunity in a different place."
Rutledge also currently serves as an at-large member of the Southern University Board of Supervisors and previously worked as an East Baton Rouge assistant district attorney.
"I have had the great pleasure of teaching Domoine in middle school and watching him grow into the true professional he is today," said Warren Drake, the East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent. "Domoine is a true friend, honest, hard working, optimistic and has done a magnificent job of leading this school system through many trying times. He leaves a legacy of excellence and it will be very difficult to replace him."