The long-delayed rebuilding of flooded Baker High School may have to be downscaled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture last month formally rejected an application for $14.6 million worth of loans to finance the project.

If that decision holds, Baker City Schools will have to turn to private banks for a loan, likely for less money and at a higher interest rate.

The suburban school district has banked on landing the federal loan since August 2019, when it received preliminary approval from the agency’s Rural Development division. But 18 months later, after much back and forth, the USDA said no.

In a Feb. 10 letter, the agency said Baker’s plans to rely on bonds issued by the Louisiana Community Development Authority were not secure enough.

“After extensive reviews by program staff and legal counsel, we have determined that none of the proposed structures comply with the agency’s regulations for permissible security interests,” wrote Corey Young, a USDA community programs state specialist based in Alexandria.

Board attorney Winston Decuir Sr., who has participated in the USDA negotiations, said the agency prefers a dedicated financing source from the places it loans money to, whereas Louisiana is looser with what is required to underwrite such loans.

Baker’s Interim Superintendent, De’Ette Perry, said she is meeting with Young on Tuesday. Baker has until Friday to appeal the USDA’s decision.

“The point of the meeting is we wanted to get more clarity on how they arrived at their decision,” Perry said.

In particular, she wants to learn more about feedback Young had previously sought from officials in Washington, D.C., on Baker’s most recent financing suggestion.

The August 2016 floods caused extensive damage to schools across the metro Baton Rouge area, but almost all of them have since been repaired, rebuilt, torn down or relocated. Baker High, located at 3200 Groom Road, however is still in largely the same shape it was in the days after the flood.

Since fall 2016, the high school's students have been attending classes two miles east down Groom Road at Baker Middle School. Meanwhile, the middle school students occupy Bakerfield Elementary's campus, and Bakerfield and Baker Heights students share the Baker Heights campus.

Perry, who until recently was the district’s K-12 instructional supervisor, took over as interim superintendent in January. She is one of eight applicants to become permanent superintendent of the small school district of 1,100 students. She says she’s still committed to the rebuilding of the high school.

“It is our goal, our mission to return our leaders, teachers and students to 3200 Groom Road, in a reasonable time frame,” Perry said. “We are moving as expeditiously as we can.”

The Baker school district has plans to spend as much as $23 million to modernize the campus with a mix of renovations, new construction and demolitions. Built to accommodate 1,500 students, Baker High would shrink to a 675-student capacity — the high school currently enrolls 450 students, about 100 students fewer than three years ago.

The School Board was set to discuss the USDA loan rejection at its meeting last Tuesday, but postponed the matter since Perry could not attend. If the board wants to appeal the USDA decision, it will need to hold a special meeting by Friday at the latest.

The likelihood of not receiving the USDA loan is prompting the school district to look again at what kind of private loan it can get, but it is unlikely to find as good a deal. In 2017, soon after the flood, Baker had planned to take out loans with Business First Bank for just $12 million and at twice the interest rate that USDA is offering.

Decuir warned the board last month that the terms of a private loan may be worse today, since the school district is in worse financial situation than it was a few years ago.

Also on last Tuesday’s board agenda was the possibility of renegotiating the district’s four-year-old contract with Manning Architects of New Orleans, since the project’s scope could change, and seeking proposals for a new program manager for the project, something the school district hasn’t had since July 2019 when it ended its contract with Tillage Construction Group. Those items were also postponed due to Perry’s absence.

“It’s wise that we reevaluate where we are and how we are going to get to where we need to go,” Perry explained.