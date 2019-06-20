Several LSU veterinarians thought outside the Lego box to get an injured turtle moving again.
Pedro the turtle, who was already missing one leg, escaped from his home and when owners found him several months later he was missing the other back leg, according to LSU media relations.
His owners brought Pedro in to LSU where veterinarians discovered nothing medically wrong except his mobility.
Using a Lego car kit, zoological medicine intern Kelly Rockwell and LSU veterinary student Sarah Mercer attached wheels to Pedro to help him move.
Take a look.
Can't see video below? Click here.