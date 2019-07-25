A group of LSU students are being credited with saving the life of Boyd professor of math James Oxley, school officials said Thursday morning.
Oxley, 66, was swimming laps at the LSU University Recreation on July 5 when he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.
Students Katie Estes, a lifeguard at the center, Isabella Alvarez, also a lifeguard and Evan Young, aquatics supervisor, provided rescue breathing, called for help and administered CPR compressions.
Oxley was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where a defibrillator and pacemaker were installed, according to the school.
Doctors said the professor did not suffer heart or brain damage because of the students quick action.
"The immediate recognition and response of the team was phenomenal," Mike Chustz, public information officer with Baton Rouge EMS, said in a statement.
"Their actions allowed the emergency response system to work perfectly by initiating immediate CPR, defibrillation and notifying 911 as soon as possible," Chustz said.
"Without their initial response and treatment the outcome could have easily been much worse," he said.
Estes is from Memphis.
Alvarez is from New Orleans and Young from Mandeville,
Five other students were cited for assistance.
"They saved my career," said Oxley, also in a statement provided by LSU.
"Not just my life but my career, and that's a huge thing for me," he said.
"I'm 66 and I'm getting near retirement but I don't really want to retire," Oxley said.
"I've got four graduate students who are relying on me," he said. "It's just impossible to say how much I owe these people."
Students at the center, known as UREC, undergo four-hour training sessions three times per year.
Lifeguards are required to finish 21.5 hours of basic lifeguard training and monthly in-service training.
