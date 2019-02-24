After a lengthy debate, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board broke along racial lines as it approved a plan to shrink the number of alternative schools for students with academic or disciplinary problems.

The vote Thursday night is not the end. The plan still needs approval from state education officials. The mergers are scheduled to take effect in August with the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Here’s how the vote broke down:

For: board members Mark Bellue, Connie Bernard, Jill Dyason, Michael Gaudet and David Tatman.

Against: board members Dawn Collins, Tramelle Howard, Dadrius Lanus and Evelyn Ware-Jackson.

All five board members voting “for” the change are white, and all four board member voting “against” are black.

The four board members shared a wide array of concerns about not just the plan but the school system’s approach to alternative education in general.

Collins said the plan lacks detail: “There’s not much meat in the plan as it stands.”

Ware-Jackson was confused by some of the explanations from staff: “This plan is as clear as mud.”

Lanus said the performance measures are too vague: “I need to see outcomes in some of these plans.”

In contrast to her colleagues, board member Connie Bernard supported the proposal, arguing that the consolidation will concentrate resources.

“It improves (the students’) social and emotional learning with all the support that is going to be available to do that in one place,” she said.

Tamara Johnson, executive director of school leadership, promised board members that her team is still working on a long-term plan to improve alternative schools in Baton Rouge.

The plan approved Thursday would merge five of the alternative schools into three. All five of those schools, which collectively serve almost 600 students, have F academic grades from the state.

The school system is trying to trim its spending by at least $30 million in advance of the 2019-20 school year. School officials have not yet offered an estimate of the likely savings from the changes approved Thursday.

The state recently created a new accountability system just for alternative schools. The school system has until Friday to submit an application as part of that new system. The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to vote on that application in April.

Howard objected to moving Arlington Preparatory Academy from its longtime home southeast of LSU at 931 Dean Lee Drive to the former campus of Howell Elementary School, seven miles north at 6125 Winbourne Ave. The Dean Lee Drive school would then be torn down and is a potential site for a future new school serving south Baton Rouge.

The board members in opposition, each from north Baton Rouge, had problems moving another low-performing school into north Baton Rouge while taking it out of the relatively more affluent south Baton Rouge area.

“We create this classism within ourselves and within our school district when we do this,” Howard said.

School officials have countered that more families at Arlington Prep live near Howell Park than Dean Lee Drive. Of the 76 students who attend the school, 43 live north of Florida Boulevard, many of them not far from Howell Park.

Collins and Lanus floated the idea of moving Arlington Prep to a vacant elementary campus in downtown Baton Rouge, formerly home to a foreign language immersion program.

To improve the Howell Park facility, the school system also agreed Thursday to spend $600,000; only Collins voted no. The bulk of that money is to make the facility compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act; high schools that receive federal money must be ADA compliant. The school previously received about $1.4 million in renovations in 2010, plus another $500,000 to repair damage from the August 2016 floods.