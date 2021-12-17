More than five years after flood waters inundated Denham Springs Elementary School, the new two-story building boasting classroom upgrades and architectural innovations is primed to reopen this January.
The school was one of three in Livingston Parish declared "substantially damaged" by FEMA following the August 2016 flood. It's the first to open its doors again.
Construction of the 80,000-square-foot campus began Oct. 2019, following the 2018 demolition of the old school. The grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 10.
On Thursday morning, fourth graders were bused from the school's temporary campus behind the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They walked the hallways with their teachers in unbridled excitement at their first look.
Other grade levels were slated to visit the campus Thursday, but the city inspector told school officials the campus had too many obstacles with furniture being delivered to allow students to continue touring, according to a Facebook post on the school's page.
A beaming Principal Gail DeLee led the children from room to room, wearing one of the school's colors, vivid purple, and a headset microphone so she could be heard over the cacophony.
Thrilled gasps broke out as the students entered their future classrooms, some bouncing happily in the seats they already claimed as their own next year, others staring around in awe.
"One of the students, she said it all," DeLee said. "She said, 'I'm crying, I have tears in my eyes!' It's just unbelievable. The process has been a long process. The students have had to do without a lot."
The nine temporary buildings that have housed the school's students for the last few years "exceeded expectations," DeLee added, but the students "deserve the best, and now they're getting it."
The new school's historic-looking brick façade is complemented by modern additions, such as classrooms with dry erase walls and a dedicated STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) lab. It's also the first two-story elementary school in the parish.
With the school's design, Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy wanted to ensure "every space is a learning space." School officials sought to design a campus that reflects modern teaching practices, traveling to Texas, Florida and across Louisiana looking at model elementary schools.
"You know, you think you can get over the emotional end of this after five years, but you just don't," Murphy said. "I was the first one on this campus after it flooded. I saw what was here, and then I see what's here today. I'm thankful for all those that made that work."
Personal touches, like a honeycomb pattern in purple and gold alluding to the school's yellowjacket mascot, adorn much of the school. Students chose the name of the special reading nook in their library and decided on motivational words to cover the walls of one stairwell.
Brittany Bouligny ushered her fourth grade homeroom class into her room, pointing out the storage spaces and special hooks on their desks for backpacks. To the latter, the children exclaimed, "What!"
Her students have been asking her every day when they were scheduled to tour the school and were on the edge of their seats all morning waiting to leave, Bouligny said.
She has spent the past month boxing up her classroom and sorting through everything to decide what she should bring to the new space. Unlike after the flood, when everyone was scrounging for supplies, the teachers now have far more resources.
When Bouligny told her students they had to leave the room to continue on their tour, they broke into a loud chorus of "No!" and "I want to stay!" while they were herded into the hallway.
As the official opening date draws nearer, workers remained scattered across the campus Thursday morning, assembling playground equipment and carrying boxes through the hallways. Many of the empty classrooms were dotted with stacks of supplies dropped off by teachers.
Toward the end of the tour, the students gathered in the massive cafeteria. Principal DeLee told them that after the flood, Superintendent Murphy "was bound and determined this school was going to be special."
Grinning at the students, Murphy asked them why he wanted it to be special.
"'Cause we're special!" a small voice piped up. Murphy singled out the little boy who spoke and asked him to join him in front of his peers.
"Every one of you is special," Murphy said. "And we want you to feel special every day."