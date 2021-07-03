The 4th of July weekend marks the transition of leadership at LSU.
Over the weekend newly named system president and LSU A&M campus chancellor William F. Tate IV is moving into the president’s house overlooking the east side University Lake and outgoing President Tom Galligan cleans out his desk in the LSU System on western banks of the lake.
Tate’s first day is scheduled to be Tuesday.
A Chicago native whose grandparents were part of the Great Migration from Mississippi in the early part of the 20th Century, Tate taught mathematics in the Dallas public schools after graduating North Illinois University. He earned advanced degrees from University of Texas, University of Maryland, University of Wisconsin, and Washington University. He is one of the nation’s leading scholars on the study of education.
Tate held several administrative and academic posts at the elite Washington University in St. Louis over 18 years, becoming Dean of the Graduate School and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.
In 2020, Tate moved to the University of South Carolina as provost, the head of academics and curriculum development as well as being second in command overseeing the 13 schools and colleges in the USC system.
Tate will be paid $725,000 a year plus receive a $35,000 housing allowance and $15,000 vehicle allowance each year.
On Friday, Galligan emailed his farewell to students, faculty, and staff.
“The past 18 months have been unlike any other in the history of our university, and I am tremendously proud of all we have achieved together,” Galligan wrote, in a bit of an understatement.
The end of F. King Alexander’s nearly seven-year tenure was stormy as big LSU donors complained about his policies, particularly his moving admissions emphasis from college board test scores to essays and grade point averages. Alexander left in December 2019 to lead Oregon State University.
Galligan was dean of the LSU law school and asked to take over on an interim basis for few months. It started great with LSU winning the national championship. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic came requiring LSU to halt in-person classes, then later reopen to combination of online learning and in-person classes with social distancing.
LSU erupted with protests and racial tension after the May 25, 2020, police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Then, Galligan had to handle media reports of LSU officials covering up sexual violence and misconduct complaints by female students. He ordered a deep-dive investigation only to find out that university administrators had long ignored harassment allegations and LSU had confusing rules for handling sexual harassment complaints.
Former football coach Les Miles lost his new job in Kansas over allegations of inappropriate conduct with young students, claims he denies. And Alexander lost his job in Oregon because of his lack of action during his LSU years.
Galligan, who had nothing to do with the scandal, became the face of LSU who legislators, victims, and advocates criticized.
At first, he wanted to be the new president, but after several months decided he’d prefer to return to the law school to teach. The LSU Board removed the interim from his title and he’s now known as president emeritus.
“I am just as excited today as I was when I first arrived on campus in 1986,” Galligan wrote about leaving the presidency.