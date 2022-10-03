An initiative seeking to capture the voices of young people in Baton Rouge has released its first report, detailing what some 500 students in town think about their schools as well as their community.
Participants completed surveys for the Baton Rouge Youth Initiative, but about 100 of them also just told their stories at pop-up “truth booths.” The booths were set up at five locations this past spring and the organizers have posted online a handful of videos from those sessions.
“We encouraged young people to show up as their authentic selves to share their stories, hopes, and vision of how Baton Rouge can better prepare them for their futures,” explained Adonica Duggan, the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students’ founder, in announcing the initial results of the initiative.
In surveys completed earlier this year, these teenagers and pre-teens listed access to resources for improving their mental health as their biggest need. At the same time, only about a quarter of the students reported feeling comfortable asking for emotional support from a staff member at their school.
“When we started this, a lot of students were just getting back in the groove of getting back into in-person schooling,” Duggan said.
For the initiative, Duggan’s organization joined forces with the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council and Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR.
“I hope their stories and voices will ignite long-lasting change for generations to come,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a letter included in the 10-page report.
The importance of teachers — and what it means when classrooms lack a good one — comes through in the report.
A majority of students ranked quality teachers as the most important part of a school. Nine out of 10 students said they have at least one one teacher “who truly engages them in the learning process.” At the same time, shortages of good teachers and staff, exacerbated by the pandemic, came up in many of the student answers.
“Hiring teachers due to the teacher shortage has caused schools to hire poor/apathetic teachers,” one unnamed student is quoted in the report. “I feel like many students are motivated by teachers who genuinely care and encourage students to voice their opinions. However, that hasn’t been the case in the classroom recently.”
Duggan said the answers show that students are aware of what’s happening in their schools.
“For me it was confirmation that some of the things we think about in education are things kids recognize as well,” Duggan said.
Here are other highlights from the survey:
- 30% said getting into a good college is the most important thing to them when it comes to school.
- 31% did not feel like what they are learning in school is preparing them to deal with their day- to-day life.
- Only 27% agreed with the statement "The school board cares about student experiences."
- 85% of students felt like their families have high expectations for them in school.
The survey also asked students what they were concerned about in the Baton Rouge community outside of school; crime topped that list.
Duggan acknowledges that the survey, which students took online, is not a scientific survey so the results have limited validity.
The 500 students who completed the surveys attend 19 schools, including a few from private schools. Duggan said members of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council helped the organizers reach their goal of 500 survey responses.
Based in part on the responses, the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students is urging the East Baton Rouge Parish school system to develop a formal mechanism by which students can share their views on what’s happening in schools.
She acknowledged that Superintendent Sito Narcisse has a youth advisory council, but Duggan said that body largely serves as a sounding board for district initiatives whereas she’s envisioning the reverse, a place where student ideas can originate and blossom.
“I think it’s creating a space for them to bring their challenges to us as opposed to us telling them about things,” Duggan said.
Duggan sees a lot to be gained from such efforts.
“They really have a lot to offer to the conversation,” she said, “and we don’t take a second to ask them, to find out what they are seeing in their schools, what those schools can do better, what (students) love and what they think can prepare them better for life.”