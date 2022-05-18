Superintendent Sito Narcisse on Thursday is set to address publicly the controversy over his decision to forcibly reassign hundreds of school employees in Baton Rouge —and he will have to hear from some of the people who are angry about it.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has directed Narcisse to speak at the board’s meeting Thursday about the “comprehensive staffing model” that he instituted recently. Applying that model led to 230-plus school employees being placed on an "impact" list, meaning their specific job positions were cut and they were told they need to change schools.
The agenda item, announced Tuesday, allows for public comment. But it stops short of what Narcisse opponents want, since it does not call for a board vote on the model.
Prior to Thursday’s meeting, upset parents plan to hold a protest in front of the School Board Office at 1050 S. Foster Drive, the second such protest in a week. Some of these same parents have filed an online petition urging the board to go further and give Narcisse a vote of no confidence; as of Tuesday, it had garnered more than 2,200 signatures, but that did not make it on the board’s agenda.
Narcisse’s new staffing model, outlined in a 22-page document released last week, replaces a much simpler two-page staffing formula the district used in the past. Staffing formulas are usually approved by the School Board in June when it approves its budget for the following fiscal year. The board has not voted on Narcisse’s latest formula, but the superintendent has forged ahead anyway.
Critics say he’s overstepping his authority, pointing to a state law that specifies that school boards, not the superintendent, “shall determine,” among other things, “the number of teachers and other school personnel to be employed.”
Last week, Narcisse twice sent out districtwide messages to try to explain what he is doing, namely that he’s trying to fill hundreds of expected vacancies for the coming 2022-23 school year amid a local and nationwide educator shortage.
“The goal of this process has been to ensure that every child is served by qualified and effective personnel, in order to ensure their success,” Narcisse wrote in a message sent out Friday. “This redistribution of talent has resulted in some employees being impacted and given the opportunity to serve at another school or in another capacity with the district as we focus on effectively meeting the needs of each child.”
Even as Narcisse’s Friday letter was going out, many employees who were “Impacted” received their new job assignments for the fall. The reassignment notices went out barely 24 hours after the district held a job fair that allowed displaced employees to try to land a job on their own.
Employees who went to the fair were given a 17-page list with more than 600 vacancies to choose from, notably more openings than years past.
The school system also released late Thursday a school-by-school breakdown of displaced employees. Of the 54 schools that lost staffing positions, Park Forest Middle had the most, with 12, followed by 11 at EBR Readiness Superintendent's Academy and 10 at LaBelle Aire Elementary.
Twenty-three schools lost at least five positions. Forty-six schools are losing at least one teacher, with Park Forest Middle losing eight.
Some opponents, however, have questioned the totals. They say school employees are telling them much bigger totals — 20 or more lost positions — for some of the schools.
The "impact" list is an annual effort in which staff at schools with declining student enrollment are reassigned to schools with more students and needs.
Narcisse’s new comprehensive staffing model, however, is impacting schools with more stable enrollments that were spared in previous years. Part of that is because the superintendent is requiring all schools to add two to five specific positions to their staffs.
These include a literary and math coach at every school. Lower performing schools last year had these coaches on their campuses, but they were paid for with one-time federal COVID relief money.
Meanwhile, leaders at higher performing schools are having to add literacy and math coaches whether they feel they need them or not. In both cases, the addition of these positions crowds out room for positions those schools have previously had.
Middle and high schools also are obliged to add third and fourth spots for a social worker and a parental involvement facilitator. And high schools have to add a fifth position: a coordinator for Narcisse’s Pathways To Bright Futures program, which aims to accelerate the number of students earning college credit and career training while still in high school.
The new model also makes a lot of changes to schools at the administrative level. Elementary and middle schools no longer automatically receive a dean if they have enough students. Instead, some will get more assistant principals, though not necessarily enough to offset the lost dean positions.
And class sizes are being reworked.
Regular education classes at the high school level will be slightly smaller — 28-to-1 on average, rather than 29-to-1 — but fourth and fifth grades will be slightly larger — 25-to-1 as opposed to 24-to-1.
At the same time, gifted-and-talented classes in grades six to 12 will increase from 21-to-1 to 23-to-1. Prekindergarten gifted-and-talented classes are shrinking to 17-to-1.
And the smallest schools, ones with 300 students or less, will have to make do with less, sharing part-time clerks, librarians and counselors with other schools. A total of 16 district-run schools had less than 300 students this year according to their official enrollment counts.