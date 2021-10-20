Halftime at Tiger Stadium: football fans roared, crowds shuffled single-file along the walkways ferrying snacks and sodas from concession stands, and Ryan Barnes was stranded.
The blind LSU junior came to the game against Auburn last month with his visually impaired roommate and a seeing student who volunteered to help them navigate the 120,000-seat venue. But midway through the event, their escort had vanished and the two men had lost track of each other.
With only his cane to guide him, Barnes tripped and stumbled down the concrete steps.
Thankfully, LSU senior Harlee Rowe and several other members of Delta Gamma — the same sorority that had volunteered as his eyes around campus since freshman year — happened to see him and jumped to help. They reunited Barnes with his roommate and walked them a mile-and-a-half north to their Burbank Drive apartment.
For as long as Barnes has attended Louisiana’s flagship university, he’s relied on volunteers to get around. And though university officials say they've stepped up services for the visually impaired, Barnes said last month’s game day proved just how little things have changed since he first enrolled at LSU.
'No one is checking'
Months before Barnes started at LSU 2019, a political communications class conducted a study that uncovered numerous obstacles that potentially violated the rights of visually impaired students under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The study found a dearth of braille wayfinders in some places and mixed-up signage in others. A blind scholar who spoke to the political science researchers reported going into the wrong bathroom because the women’s was incorrectly labeled as the men’s and vice versa.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said the university meets its obligations under the ADA, in part with help from Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, which provides free orientation, wayfinding and other assistance.
Two years later, however, Barnes and other students say many of the same problems the political communications study pointed out in 2019 persist to this day.
The mismatched braille bathroom signs were still posted when The Advocate checked earlier this month. And the school’s Office of Disability Services still relegates navigational services to volunteers from Delta Gamma.
When The Advocate called LSU’s Office of Disability Services to ask about walking accommodations for visually impaired students, an employee recited Delta Gamma’s email address. “If that doesn’t work,” the clerk said, “they can always take the bus.”
Josh Price, a 36-year-old psychology junior, said LSU’s Tiger Trails bus system is useless for him.
“I can make it onto the bus if it’s right in front of me,” he said. “What happens when I step off of the bus? How am I supposed to know where I am or what direction I need to walk in? Buses don’t stop in front of every building, and campus is huge.”
He said simple tasks like completing class assignments and going to restrooms requires accommodations beyond what LSU offers.
“LSU says MyLSU and Moodle are technically ADA accessible websites, but no one ever taught me how to use them,” Price said. “It wouldn’t take much to sit blind students down and explain these sites to us before we start classes. I literally can’t get to any assignments in Moodle.”
Price said when he brought his laptop to the Office of Disability Services for help with the issue, the employee just gave up and sent him on his way.
In Coates Hall, Price said he was happy to come across braille signage while looking for a bathroom one day. His elation was short-lived. The braille on the men’s bathroom sign said “women.”
“It’s a little problem, but it shows how no one is checking to make sure the signs are right,” he said. “What good is braille if it doesn’t say the right thing?”
Barnes has most of his classes in Pleasant Hall, where the braille signs only denote room numbers. The men’s and women’s bathrooms are marked by identical braille that just says “restroom.”
An official from the U.S. Department of Education said colleges are universities “are required to ensure that students and others with disabilities, including parents, are not denied access to programs or activities because of inaccessible facilities, including academic buildings, walkways, restrooms, athletic facilities and parking spaces.”
But Price and Barnes say they don’t feel like they’re getting an equal opportunity at LSU.
“I’ve had to drop at least one class every semester because the material isn’t prepared for me,” Price said. “It took six semesters for me to finish my junior year courses. I’ve paid three years of out-of-state tuition to take two classes a semester.”
'Not the place for him'
Price lost his sight in a motorcycle accident when he was 21 years old. Barnes started losing his vision when he was 3 years old; he was completely blind by the time he turned 8. Both had long dreamed of attending LSU.
Since receiving their acceptance letters, however, both Price and Barnes said they considered leaving LSU due to inadequate accommodations.
Price said LSU does not offer transportation or orientation for students like him. To get around, he says he relies solely on the Delta Gamma sisters, who “pick up the slack that should fall on the Office of Disability Services.”
The sorority focuses its philanthropic efforts on helping visually impaired communities nationwide. At LSU, chapter advisor Jessica O’Connor said the group works with the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge. Though the chapter has no formal contract with LSU, the school’s Office of Disability Services still delegates certain responsibilities to the group.
Because the relationship between LSU and the chapter is not formalized, she said, the group is unable to meet the school’s needs and can only work with three or four students a year.
“They’re happy to do it, and they’re friends with everyone they help,” O’Connor said, “but Delta Gammas are just students, and they can’t help everyone, even if they’d like to.”
Felicia Jackson, Barnes’ mother, said chapter members bring her son to class, tests, the gym, grocery stores, and “pretty much anywhere else he needs to go.”
The fact that LSU relies on volunteers to provide what he considers necessary accommodations got Price thinking about filing a complaint against the school.
“LSU is not holding up to ADA standards,” he said. “The only reason I haven’t sued is because I know LSU’s lawyers are better than anyone I can afford.”
Without Delta Gamma, Barnes and his mother said, he would probably have to drop out.
“One person told me that if we couldn’t find Ryan his own help, LSU was not the place for him,” Jackson said. “Ryan has only ever wanted to go to LSU. That broke my heart.”
Before transferring to LSU, Barnes attended Pearl River Community College, which provided an escort and books in braille. At Pearl River's disability office, the employees knew Barnes by name. Price said he had a similarly positive experience with the college he attended in Daytona Beach, Florida.
At LSU, Barnes said he’s leaned heavily on the kindness of Delta Gamma. But he said he wants more from his university.
“I’m scratching and clawing to get what I need to learn,” he said. “It’s just not a fair shot.”