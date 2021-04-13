Dr. Ghali E. Ghali, chancellor of the LSU medical school in Shreveport, was put on administrative leave Tuesday, a day after four employees filed federal complaints alleging he suppressed sexual harassment allegations involving students and retaliated against the faculty members who brought attention to the matters, according to a source at LSU.

Dr. David Lewis, currently the dean of the medical school, will be the acting chancellor. Ghali's contract with LSU expires in December.

LSU is expected to release a statement about its decision later this morning.

Monday’s filings with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged that an LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport administrator spoke inappropriately to and touched 16 female medical students. The filings also alleged that the medical school’s head of admissions required female students to write book reports on pornographic stories.

Both of the accused administrators were close to Ghali and retired soon after the allegations were made.

But one of the professors whom the students sought out for help was demoted and became the target of an official investigation as retribution, according to the EEOC complaints. Two others alleged that promotions were denied because they helped students and supported faculty members who tried to bring up sexual harassment matters.

Lisa Babin, head of communications for the medical school in Shreveport, said in a statement released late Monday about the EEOC filings: “The institution has investigated every complaint to date and taken appropriate actions. LSU Health Shreveport stands ready to defend itself against these latest allegations. Recent sex-based discrimination issues were raised as part of Chancellor G. E. Ghali’s employee assessment which LSU immediately submitted to its Office of Title IX. On April 7, 2021, Chancellor Ghali received written notice that the Title IX review had been completed and there was not sufficient evidence to raise a Title IX concern.”

LSU administrators and the university’s Board of Supervisors have been pilloried over the past few weeks because of the university’s mishandling of sexual harassment complaints raised by women students. Husch Blackwell, a Missouri law firm hired by LSU to evaluate the Title IX office, issued a scathing report last month saying the university failed at many levels in handling such allegations.

The legislative Select Committee on Women and Children has been holding emotional hearings – with victims telling their stories on the record – and has prepared a half-dozen bills that would add controls over the flagship’s administration.

The allegations against the medical school chancellor suggests the university’s problems extend beyond the LSU athletic department, which has been under intense scrutiny over the past two months.

The complaints raised with the federal government Monday were also filed weeks ago with the LSU System’s Title IX office. The Title IX law, passed in 1972, prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

Ghali’s job performance was the subject of a Board of Supervisors meeting held behind closed doors Saturday. Four members of the Louisiana Legislature took advantage of a 1970 law that allow legislators to attend any board’s executive session, becoming the first lawmakers to do so at a supervisors’ meeting.

House Education Committee Chair Ray Garofalo, of Chalmette; House Health committee Chair Larry Bagley, of Stonewall; House Agriculture committee Chair Jack McFarland, of Jonesboro; and Rep. Charles Owen, of Rosepine; all Republicans, were there. The three committees hold considerable sway over LSU’s management and finances.

One of the legislators said the delegation – all but Garofalo are from north Louisiana – wanted supervisors to hear why they supported Ghali. During his time as chancellor, Ghali has been credited with forging alliances with other hospital systems that helped shore up the medical school during trying financial times.