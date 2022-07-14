A month later than planned, and barely two weeks before teachers return from summer break, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday finally approved its budget for the coming school year, including how the district will spend about $210 million in one-time federal COVID relief money.
The delay was prompted largely by the district’s failure at first to include the federal COVID money as part of its catch-all Special Revenue Fund, even though that money was included in that document the year before. The Special Revenue Fund is an umbrella mechanism handling a myriad of programs not included the the General Fund.
After more than three hours of debate, the board on Thursday held two successive votes, voting 6 to 1 in favor of two related budgets: a $515.5 million general operating budget and a $350.6 million Special Revenue Fund, up from about $142 million prior to the addition of the federal COVID money.
Board member Dawn Collins voted no, Evelyn Ware-Jackson abstained and Connie Bernard was absent.
The budgets fund the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began July 1. It’s the second set of budgets Superintendent Sito Narcisse has presided over since he took over the school district in January 2021, but it’s the first that fully reflects his spending priorities.
Narcisse promised that “every digit and dollar sign” in the budgets has been carefully considered.
“It’s not a simple process of plugging in some numbers,” Narcisse said. “It’s plugging into the community to learn the needs of our neighbors, it’s connecting with industries to explore their needs and future opportunities for students, it’s implementing innovative techniques to advance the way we reach and teach kids.”
For nearly a year, several board members have pressed for more details about what the district will do in 2024 when the federal COVID money runs out.
During a forum Wednesday on the budget, Narcisse said that district priorities, as outlined in the strategic plan the board approved in 2021, will drive his decision-making.
“Just like we already do, we will make reductions where they are needed, and we will set budget priorities in line with our (key performance indicators),” Narcisse said.
Ware-Jackson was not satisfied.
“It sounds like there's not a sustainability plan in place, is that right?” she pressed anew.
On Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Kelly Lopez reported that as much as $56 million is at issue. That’s $18 million in personnel and $28 million on programs that in the past would have come out of the general operating budget and that would have to return there to continue. Plus there’s another $10 million in funding under the line item “indirect costs” that will go away in 2024.
Collins said that’s a big number and asked how the district will handle it.
“What are we going to do with $56 million?” she asked. “What are we going to do?”
Narcisse said it’s hard to say what the number will be because a lot changes over time.
“(People think) because we’ve made these additions that they are continuous. They are not continuous,” Narcisse said. “Once the budget sunsets, we make adjustments.”
Board member Mike Gaudet said trying to nail down a sustainability plan now is not worth the effort.
“To do it in preciseness is basically a folly because there are too many things not in your control,” Gaudet said.
Robin Clark, a prekindergarten teacher, said her job, previously paid from other sources, was shifted without her knowledge to federal COVID money. She said she’s since changed jobs to one with a more stable funding source.
“I want you to be careful when you are doing this,” Clark said. “We are real people. We’re not checkers.”
Tony Jones, a faith-based organizer with the charter-friendly education reform group Stand For Children, said board members who are using the budget battle to hurt Narcisse run the risk of hurting children as well.
“You’re not fighting for the children,” he said. “You’re fighting against a man.”
The district has other future expenses to consider.
Narcisse has proposed an 8% across-the-board employee pay raise starting in 2023-24, at an estimated $27 million a year.
Tania Nyman, a community activist, said the school system should have pulled already from its federal COVID money to increase salaries.
“We should have done a lot more for our support personnel and teachers who have shouldered the burden during the pandemic,” Nyman said.
Charter schools also remain an ever-growing expense. Payouts to charter schools are growing from $119.5 to $136.1 million next year. That’s a nearly 14% increase. Charter school funds account for 26% of general operations spending, nearly triple the level of charter school spending a decade ago.
Recent staffing changes, known as impact reassignments, also roiled this year’s budget debates. In early May, at least 230 school employees changed jobs, and often schools as well, after their old positions were eliminated. A May 19 discussion of this topic stretched on for more than four hours.
Such reassignments are part of an annual process of moving staff from schools with enrollment declines to schools with more students. But more staff working at more schools were affected this year because of a complicated new staffing formula Narcisse instituted. The formula forced schools to eliminate two to five current jobs by requiring them to add new positions, including a literary and math coach at every school. The formula also did not allot certain jobs such as deans that schools have received automatically in years past.
Ware-Jackson said she met with Narcisse on Tuesday and he’s agreed to restore some previously cut positions.
Storm Matthews, an English teacher at Sherwood Middle School, said she’s glad after weeks of fighting that many positions have been restored, but said it’s too late given local and national teacher shortages and in the process “we lost a whole bunch of phenomenal teachers.”
“This hurt every school,” Mathews said. “Every single school has holes.”
The general operating, or General Fund, budget is the largest budget of the school district and it has grown substantially over the past year. Revenue has grown by 7.1% thanks to a windfall in sales tax collections as well as increases in state and federal education funding. The school system’s financial reserves have increased as well, growing from $44.9 million in 2022-21 to an estimated $54.6 million by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Spending, however, has grown at an even faster rate under Narcisse, almost 11% in the past year, increasing from $464.6 million in 2020-21 to an estimated $515.5 million in 2022-23. That’s still slightly less than the expected revenue of $517.6 million.