A newly constructed, $17 million career high school opened its doors last week but is still waiting on much of the equipment needed for its training programs — as well as students to complete them.
“It’s a start-up. There’s a learning curve,” acknowledged Summer Dann, executive director of the East Baton Rouge Career & Technical Education Center, or EBR CTEC.
Despite these initial hiccups, EBR CTEC, located at 2101 Lobdell Blvd., is in business after more than a decade in the making. It is educating juniors and seniors from the traditional public high schools all over Baton Rouge.
Jeffery Maruschak is the HVAC teacher, short for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Like most of the faculty here, he worked in his field for decades before turning to teaching.
“I love seeing it when the young people’s eyes light up when they get it,” Maruschak said.
So far, he said, he’s seeing lots of bright eyes.
“The students that I’ve met so far, they’re bright, they’re willing to learn, they’re anxious to learn,” he said.
When it’s full, the career center will educate up to 150 students in the morning and 150 in the afternoon. Currently, though, only 78 students are enrolled, meaning classes have only a few students in them. Dann said she hopes to have at least 100 kids on board by the sign-up deadline Wednesday.
She blamed scheduling conflicts, which, she said, have prompted some students to drop out.
“Everybody is still learning how to get their schedules at their home school right so they can keep taking their magnet classes or their honors classes and still be able to come here,” she said.
EBR CTEC offers local teenagers the chance to take specialized career and skilled trade courses while still in high school. The center is starting in four areas but plans to expand in the future: computer science, medical fields, construction crafts and manufacturing.
Gwynn Shamlin, director of communications for the school system, said he’s glad to see career and technical training make a comeback. He recalled a year ago when he was at Istrouma High and that school dropped some of the career courses it had offered for years.
“I saw a lot of kids really suffering, struggling because they were not college-bound and yet could have gotten skills,” he said.
The career center, though, doesn’t just let anyone in. To be admitted, students need to be on track for graduation and to have at least passed their end of course exam in algebra; students in the medical track have to have passed the end-of-course exam in biology as well. And many of EBR CTEC’s courses connect with programs at nearby Baton Rouge Community College, allowing students to get a jump on an associate’s degree.
All its new training programs, though, require specialized equipment and much of that equipment has yet to arrive at EBR CTEC.
Dann recently rattled off a long list of items that will be arriving in the coming weeks. She chalked up the delays to the school district’s decision to start the bid process after July 1 when the new fiscal year began as well as a slower delivery timetable for commercial equipment as opposed to traditional school equipment.
As the specialized equipment comes in, local industries are also donating their own equipment.
HVAC is one of four construction crafts EBR CTEC offers, along with drafting, carpentry and electrical work. Jay Kaiser, co-owner of Acme Refrigeration, is giving the center a new gas and electric-powered residential heating unit for HVAC students to work on.
Kaiser said students who complete EBR CTEC training in his field have jobs waiting for them.
“It’s a wide open field,” Kaiser said. “They can make good money.”
Destiny Rucker and Terri Marshall, both 17 and seniors at Broadmoor High, are spending their mornings at the career center with their teacher Sharron Fontenot. A former nurse, Fontenot made an immediate, positive impression on the two teenagers.
“When you hear someone talk about a certain thing and they really mean it, you can tell that, that person isn’t just like faking it,” Marshall said.
Both Rucker and Marshall are interested in learning what it takes to be an emergency medical technician. They’ve already learned some CPR in class.
“It’s fun for me because we actually get to do it,” Marshall said.
“She actually thought that she could feel the pulse on a dummy,” Rucker said to Marshall, with a laugh.
Marshall defended herself. She noted that some of the dummies used these day can be quite sophisticated.
“They’re more like robot type stuff,” she said. “They actually move and they’re like simulators.”