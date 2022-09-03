Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools.
This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. It's a continuation of trends evident before the COVID pandemic.
Four weeks have elapsed since students returned from summer break on Aug. 8 to start the 2022-23 school year.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts. East Baton Rouge Parish’s 29 charter schools educate more than 12,000 children, or about 20% of children attending a public school in the parish.
The school system sponsors 14 of these charter schools and they currently educate nearly 7,000 children. That figure represents nearly 9% growth compared to the official Oct. 1, 2021 count and 53% growth compared to the pre-pandemic official count in fall 2019.
Meanwhile, the district’s 70 traditional schools are educating about 33,600 students this year. That’s an almost 4% decline compared to last year and a nearly 9.5% decline compared to the Oct. 1, 2019 official count.
The school system overall had 40,588 students. That is down 744 students compared with Oct. 1, 2021.
The district may get some of them back. In 2021, it added 357 students in September.
CSAL is one of the parish’s growing network of charter schools. It is also one of the oldest.
CSAL — short for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning — started its first school, a middle school, in 1997. In 2009, it added Madison Prep Academy, a high school. Both schools typically fill up and have waiting lists.
The newest school is CSAL Elementary, which opened in 2020. This year, it has 229 students, 88 more than last year. The school will expand next year by adding fifth grade.
All three schools are clustered together along Choctaw Drive on the northern edge of Northdale subdivision, north of the state Capitol. Elementary students on Tuesday will move into a recently constructed $6.5 million facility across Choctaw Drive from the middle and high school.
CSAL held a grand opening ceremony Thursday night for the new elementary school. On Friday morning, it held a 25th anniversary celebration for the entire organization, which attracted an array of prominent city leaders and officials.
“You represent the best of Baton Rouge,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome told the student body of the three schools, who were all packed into the gym for the high school.
“We focus a lot on culture,” said Dujan Johnson, CSAL’s executive director. “Over the years that has served us well.”
For Friday’s ceremony, Johnson recognized people from the early days of the school. That included Bridget Bordiuk, who along with Johnson was one of the school’s first four teachers, and Bobby Johnson, who was a sixth grader at CSAL in 1997.
Tricie Metevia, the chief financial officer for CSAL and a former teacher, said schools are like family.
“Once you get here, nobody wants to leave,” Metevia said.
CSAL is one of a handful of charter schools organizations with multiple schools that continue to add students. The fastest growing is IDEA Public Schools. Based in the Rio Grand Valley, Texas, it opened two schools in Baton Rouge in 2018 — IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation. Those schools are now the third and fifth largest in the parish school system, with 1,294 and 1,040 students, respectively.
Its newest school, IDEA University, which opened last year, has 687 students currently — 185 more than last year.
Overall, enrollment at IDEA schools in Baton Rouge has more than doubled since 2019, growing from 1,425 to 3,021 students.
BASIS, an Arizona-based charter school network, continues to grow as well. Its second school in Baton Rouge, BASIS Baton Rouge Mid City, opened last year on a new campus on Florida Boulevard. It has almost 486 students, 162 more than last year.
BASIS Baton Rouge Materra, its original school that opened in 2018, currently has 767 students, 31 more than last year.
The Baton Rouge school with the biggest decline in enrollment is EBR Virtual Academy. This online school ballooned to more than 1,300 students in fall 2021, driven by panic generated by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The online school now has less than 500 students.
Among brick-and-mortar schools. Istrouma High and Woodlawn Middle schools are showing the biggest enrollment declines, losing 134 and 112 students, respectively, compared to last year's official Oct. 1 count.
Another big decliner so far this year is McKinley Middle. It currently has 618 students, a decline of 86 from last year.
That is a bit surprising. A dedicated magnet school, McKinley Middle’s enrollment historically has been at or near its capacity of 750 students.
Only a few traditional middle and high schools are bucking the general downward trend. They include Liberty High, which has added 107 students, and Woodlawn High, with 80 more students than last year.
The only other middle and high school students showing significant enrollment increases compared to last year are Belaire High, 56 additional students, and Sherwood Middle, 30 more students.
The school system’s only new school this year, the Eva Legard Learning Center, has 47 students, all sixth-graders. The school, which focuses on coastal studies, is a joint partnership between LSU and the school system.