A total of 5,782 teachers in Louisiana left the profession -- 12% -- and the largest portion did so within five years of starting the job, according to the state Department of Education.

The figures are included in a report issued by the agency on the first 100 days in the job for state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.

The departures are for 2018-19, the latest figures available.

The report says that, from 2016-19, 30% of teachers who left the profession did so 2-5 years after starting --the largest percentage.

It says more half of the teachers who left were rated as either effective or highly effective in the state's annual evaluations.

A total of 61% left in the first 10 years on the job.

Of those leaving 66% were White educators and 30% were Black educators.

How the number of departures compare with previous years is unclear.

The same study said Louisiana education ranked near the bottom nationally in seven reviews, including snapshots done by U. S. News & World Report, Education Week and the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP.

The rankings are 48th, 48th, 50th, 48th, 48th, 48th and 44th.

Women comprise 85% of the employees at the state Department of Education, which has 541 workers, according to the report.