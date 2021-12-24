A recent report suggests that the Baton Rouge metro area, at least when it comes to annual academic growth, has some of the best public schools in the country, even better than the New Orleans metro area.

But when it comes to overall average academic performance, Baton Rouge falls to the back of the pack.

The study by the Washington, D.C-based Fordham Institute, which came out earlier this month, ranked 50 major as well as 50 mid-sized metro areas. The rankings are based mostly on how much academic growth their students, including poor and minority students, saw on annual standardized tests in math and English language arts. Researchers relied on pre-pandemic data from 2015 through 2018, almost all of it from students in grades three to eight.

In the mid-sized metro category, the education think tank placed the Baton Rouge metro area in eighth place, while New Orleans and Shreveport ranked 16th and 42nd, respectively. Brownsville, Texas, earned the top ranking among the mid-size metros, while Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was last, in the 50th place.

Among major metro areas, Miami ranked first while Honolulu pulled up the rear in the 50th place.

The Baton Rouge metro area consists of Assumption, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

The New Orleans metro area consists of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. James, St. John and St. Tammany parishes.

The Fordham report was underwritten by a foundation affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Trey Godfrey, senior vice president for policy for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the report aligns well with Louisiana accountability data showing that the Baton Rouge metro area is home to several of the top performing school districts in the state. Godfrey also said Baton Rouge should receive credit for a Fordham finding that it is “closing the gap for disadvantaged students more quickly than almost any other mid-sized metro in the country,” trailing only Jackson, Miss.

“Our goal should be to maintain excellence in our high-scoring districts while continuing to support needed improvement in academic outcomes and graduation rates in EBR schools,” Godfrey said. “Thriving metro economies rely on strong public school performance, both to attract and retain working families and to create the well-educated workforce of the future.”

The report draws largely from the Stanford Education Data Archive, or SEDA. For this dataset, Stanford aggregated data on academic growth across the country, with results for all 50 states, as well as for almost every school district and individual school.

“Now, for the first time, we are using these data to build valid comparisons at the metro-area level for schools across the United States,” according to the Fordham report.

SEDA data goes all the way back to 2009, but Fordham relies almost solely on the three most recent years in the database, 2016 to 2018, and used 2015 as a baseline year. Sixty-percent of Fordham’s ranking comes from overall academic growth, 20% from growth just among “historically disadvantaged students” and 10% from growth metro areas made overall since 2009.

Finally, Fordham reserves a final 10% for graduation rates because it is the “only measure of high school performance available nationwide.”

The writers of the report don’t speculate as to why the growth-based rankings came out the way they did.

“We simply don’t know why the schools of certain metro areas are so much more effective than those of other regions,” according to the report. “Our fervent hope is that scholars will use these tools to try to answer that question, as best they can.”

When it comes to disadvantaged students, growth levels vary widely.

For instance, Baton Rouge metro schools rank 7th for academic growth among Black students but 49th among Hispanic students.

Growth also varies among the 13 public school districts in the Baton Rouge metro areas. According to Fordham’s ranking formula, Zachary schools showed the most academic growth in the region, while public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish showed the least. The East Baton Rouge numbers include not just the parish school system but independent charter schools and other schools in the parish.

The online version of the report is interactive, allowing readers to come up their own rankings.

For instance, simply unchecking the pre-checked box that says “Adjust for demographics” causes the Baton Rouge metro area to tumble from eighth to 42nd place in terms of academic growth.

Fordham on purpose accords no weight to average standardized test scores, a traditional yardstick to measure academic performance. Such measures are static snapshots that fail to measure change over time. Also, the think tank argues, they ultimately say little about the quality of schools and a lot about the “demographic makeup of individual schools and districts.”

“It’s why, for so long, communities have boasted about ‘great public schools’ — which are in reality defined as ‘schools populated by the children of highly educated parents,’” according to the report.

For the sake of comparison, though, Fordham provides rankings for average academic performance by metro area.

By that measure, with no adjustment for demographics, the Baton Rouge metro area is ranked near the bottom, 42nd place, while Shreveport and New Orleans are 28th and 29th, respectively. The best mid-sized metro by that measure, is Bridgeport, Connecticut, and in 50th place is Visalia, California.

For the 50 major metro areas, Boston is in first place while Riverside, California, is in 50th place.