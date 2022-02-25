The Ukrainian community at LSU took to Free Speech Alley on Friday to protest the Russian attack on their country as well as to spread awareness of the deadly conflict and the danger it poses to other countries, including the United States.
“If the Russian president will have our country, he will have all the other countries,” LSU freshman Daria Antonovskaya said. “It won’t stop so we have to resist this oppression.”
About 20 students participated in the protest. The students are planning another event on March 4.
Antonovskaya said most of the participants are either from Ukraine or have roots in Ukraine. Also participating are students from Russia and neighboring countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union that are potentially threatened by the Ukrainian invasion.
“We want to stand with our friends from Ukraine against Putin’s aggression,” said Milen Zhures, an LSU junior from Kazakhstan.
“I’m from Georgia and 20% of my country is occupied by Russia,” said Diana, a senior at LSU who declined to give her last name.
David Holguin, 18, a freshman from Colombia, said he worries that warfare like what Ukraine is facing now could happen elsewhere.
“I feel that could happen in my country at any time, so I want to support them,” Holguin said.
The students handed out fliers, directing people to websites to follow the conflict and to direct assistance.
“I would like people to be more involved, to be more active, to use credible resources of information and to participate because (the war) is a threat to humanity in general and we have to oppose this and deal with this together,” said Antonovskaya.
Several of the participants said they were gratified by the interest other LSU students showed Friday, much more than in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. Even so, they said they had to help some students figure out where Ukraine is on a map.
Grant Chachere, an LSU senior from New Orleans, stopped by and grabbed a flier. He said the war in Ukraine is prominent on TikTok and Instagram and it’s prompting a lot of discussion on campus. He said what he’s seen so far is tragic.
“There’s rockets flying near small children,” he said. “It’s really chaotic over there.”
Most of Friday’s participants had family potentially in harm’s way. Students aid they had trouble sleeping as they tried to keep up with the news and stay in contact with loved ones.
Julia, an LSU freshman who wouldn’t give her last name, grew up in Louisiana but via her Ukrainian mother’s side of the family, she has a grandfather living there as well as aunts and cousins.
“It’s really painful because you’re just sitting in class and wondering if your relatives are getting bombed right now or whether they are OK,” she said.
All of Antonovskaya’s family is in Ukraine.
“I’m keeping in touch with them every hour,” she said. “So far they are fine and in safe places, but you cannot say that it’s a safe place to be.”
Mykala Koval, an LSU sophomore, said his entire family is together in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, a key Russian target.
“At the moment, they are safe,” Koval said. “They are not in a real active combat zone but near it.”
Koval said Friday’s event was as much about bringing the LSU community together for collective support as it was about informing others.
“Some people were really going mad staying alone,” he said.