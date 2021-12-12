As key test scores later showed, the sudden lurch to virtual education in public schools because of the pandemic was a jolt to students and teachers as well as parents.

"We were just so caught off guard," said Livingston Parish educator Kim Albin.

The reliance on distance learning for major parts of the 2020-21 school year is also getting much of the blame for the plunge in Louisiana's annual school performance scores. Nearly three our of four public schools and school districts showed drops, according to results released Dec. 5 by the state Department of Education.

The longer students spent learning from home the bigger the drop.

Scores fell nearly three points when less than 25% of students relied on virtual instruction, and nearly double that when most or all of a school depended on distance learning.

In-person students outpaced virtual learners by 15 points in the meeting the state's academic target in math, English, science and social studies.

Younger students suffered more than others.

"We knew very early on in the pandemic that virtual education was not at the level of quality that in-person, face-to-face instruction routinely is for our students," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said.

"Virtual instruction has a place now and will further develop in the future," Brumley said. "But for the here and now it does not replace students face to face with a high quality teacher."

The initial classroom shutdown in March 2020 immediately highlighted Louisiana's digital divide.

One of the poorest states in the nation was suddenly dependent on technology in place of classroom instruction.

By August 2020, a whopping 25% of students lacked the internet access needed to take classes.

A total of 86% of school systems began the school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes. About 9% of students spent the 2020-21 year in virtual learning.

Paula Summers Calderon, dean of the college of education at Southeastern Louisiana University, noted that students were accustomed to classroom settings since they were in pre-kindergarten.

"Now we had an overnight switch to virtual learning or distance learning," Calderon said. "Students had never been taught how to be a distance learner."

Students were suddenly at home, often vying for computer time with siblings.

No teacher was around to make sure they were paying attention, or reading expressions for signs of understanding.

"A teacher can tell a lot about his or her own teaching by looking at the faces in the classroom," said Calderon, a former teacher herself.

Wes Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish school system, made the same point. "Everyone says teacher preparation, but student preparation on such a sudden shift was difficult also," Watts said in an email.

"Most students had never been in a virtual environment for instruction," he said. "That was a huge shift for them.

"Schools create a climate and a structure that allow for research-proven interaction to help students learn," Watts said. "Those are much harder to create in a virtual environment."

In addition, parents and guardians were suddenly expected to serve as "co-teachers" in a state where about three out of four students lives in a low-income household.

"The parents had to get way more involved in their child's education," said Albin, principal of the Livingston Parish Literary and Technology Center, which provides both virtual and in-person classes for students in grades 3-5.

"The little ones, some of them didn't even know where a start button was on a computer," she said.

Livingston Parish educator Lorna Ott echoed that. "It has definitely changed how parents look at their children's education," Ott said.

Nikki Lavergne, assistant principal of the center, recalls officials scrambling to make a video to help parents navigate different platforms.

The district later offered training and orientation sessions for parents.

"The pressure was with the parents and they didn't know how to use these programs," Lavergne said.

That pressure often moved from parents to their children.

"The way parents were stressed out definitely put a strain on the emotional needs of the children," said Ascension Parish educator Erica Ikerd.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education landed a federal waiver last month that allowed the state to shelve annual letter grades for schools and districts amid expectations of a wholesale drop.

The A-rated Livingston Parish School District was one of the outliers, with its school performance score rising from 88.5 out of 150 to 90.2.

So did the West Feliciana Parish School District, which overtook the Zachary school system for tops in the state for the first time in 15 years. Hollis Milton, superintendent of the district, said the system did so in part by convincing parents they could return their children for face-to-face instruction safely.

Milton said more than half of the district's virtual students returned for the second semester while those who stuck with distance learning struggled on test scores.

"We grew because we took the approach that virtual could not replace face-to-face instruction," he said.