A task force that advises the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday endorsed Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to boost teacher pay by $1,500 per year and freeze state aid to public schools.

The panel often exceeds the governor's recommendations on school aid and teacher pay hikes.

But this time even panel members who usually get behind those efforts said doing so now would be hard to sell to lawmakers since public schools are getting nearly $4 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

A bid to boost state aid for public schools by about $80 million failed.

"I do not believe the Legislature will pass this," said Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, who often gets behind efforts to go beyond the governor's education aid request.

"I do not believe BESE will pass this," Roemer added.

BESE is expected to submit its education funding request to the Legislature when it meets March 8-9.

Lawmakers can only accept or reject the funding plan but cannot change it.

The push to recommend an $80 million boost for public schools was led by Jackson Parish Superintendent David Claxton, whose district is in northeast Louisiana.

Claxton noted that school districts continue to face rising costs of health insurance and other expenses and that the federal aid comes with restrictions.

"That can't be used for normal operations that we do," he said.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, another task force member, voted against the proposal.

Brumley said submitting such a request to the Legislature means "we will hear that school systems have $4 billion that can be used between now and 2024."

Barry Erwin, president of the Council for a Better Louisiana, echoed that view.

"This is not the right time to do this," Erwin said. "There is so much money out there."

The panel later approved a proposal by Brumley to back Edwards' $1,500 teacher pay raise and a $750 hike for support workers, both of which would cost $148 million per year.

The motion also says that, if the state recognizes more revenue, the panel favors teacher pay raises of at least $2,000 and $1,000 for support workers.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the group Edwards has pledged to boost his teacher pay raise request to $2,000 annually if the Revenue Estimating Conference recognizes more dollars for spending in May, which Dardenne said is likely.

Teachers won an $800 pay hike last year but remain well below the regional average, which the governor has vowed to reach before he leaves office in 2024.

The average pay for public school teachers in Louisiana is $51,566.

The 16-state average for the region is $55,205.

The panel is called the Minimum Foundation Program Task Force.

The Minimum Foundation Program is the complex formula used to allocate about $4 billion per year for public schools.