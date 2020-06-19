An LSU Board of Supervisors committee approved a motion Friday that will remove Troy H. Middleton's name from the university's main library, an anticipated move that school leadership has said is aimed to remove racist symbols from campus.
Prior to Friday's board meeting, LSU's University Naming Committee unanimously approved removing Middleton's name, according to the board agenda, "based on his efforts to deny American citizens from enjoying the equal rights and privileges guaranteed by the Constitution."
Middleton, a former LSU president and Lieutenant General in the U.S. Army, has a troubled legacy that surrounds a letter on desegregation he wrote to former University of Texas Chancellor Harry Ransom in 1961 that said LSU still made efforts to separate black students from white students.
Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the board before the decision, saying "it is time for the name of the library to be changed."
Edwards noted that Friday was Juneteenth — a date that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States — and said "in 2020, we value diversity" and "we have to engage in hard, uncomfortable conversation" and "as we listen, we have to actually hear."
The Middleton family denounced the decision, saying Middleton's service record to the school and the country demanded them the opportunity to plead the case, and requested to speak with the board before a name change was finalized.
A phone call and email to Middleton's great-grandson, also named Troy, have not yet been returned.
There were 25 public comments submitted for the board meeting, all having to do with Middleton's name being removed.
Woody Jenkins, a former State Representative from 1972-2000, spoke for Middleton, whom he knew, and said "I don't think any school should be ashamed of Troy Middleton," when the full image of his life is taken into factor.
Jenkins said Middleton was "at the forefront" of integration in Louisiana, and that Middleton wanted to implement the Civil Rights law in Louisiana.
Supervisor James Williams countered Jenkins' statement, saying he "gagged" when he read that Middleton once said that LSU has "repeatedly made it clear it does not want negro students to attend LSU."
Katrina Dunn, speaking for LSU's A.P. Tureaud Sr. Black Alumni Chapter, said Middleton's beliefs were "fundamentally at odds" to create an environment at LSU that "cultivates inclusion and diversity."
The approval comes just over a week after the university made a joint announcement with black student leaders that it would remove Middleton's name, bust and anything associated with his name in the building.
"Our goal is to erase symbols of things that exemplify a racist past," LSU interim President Tom Galligan said then. "Any student, or particularly a student of color, that has to go into any building which bears the name of someone not identified with progress and with racist traditions is to inhibit their education. They won't feel safe in that building."
It is the most recent action in a national trend of removing symbols and statues associated with racism in the wake of national protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
On Saturday, New Orleans protesters took down a Duncan Plaza statue of John McDonogh — a slave owner who left the bulk of his fortune to New Orleans and Baltimore for the building of public schools — and tossed it in the Mississippi River.
On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference issued a statement that it will consider not playing sporting championships in Mississippi until its state flag, which includes the image of the Confederate flag, is changed.
On Friday, the NCAA Board of Governors expanded its Confederate flag policy to prevent any NCAA championship events from being played in states where the symbol has a "prominent presence."
Black student leaders expressed their desire for LSU to change the name of the library, and LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner said a school committee is already in place to evaluate every building's name at LSU.
Werner had said she spoke with the majority of the board ahead of Friday's meeting and expected the motion to remove Middleton's name would pass.
Werner said she does anticipate blowback for the removal of a name that has been associated with the library for over 40 years.
"I know some of those conversations will be difficult," Werner said last week. "This is a time where change is at hand, and I ask everyone to look at things through the lens of the time that we're in."
The board's approval comes almost two weeks after LSU apologized for its bungled initial response to a viral video of an incoming student yelling a racial slur.
LSU announced Monday that the confirmed admitted student, Drew Dollar, will not be enrolled at the school in the fall.
Black student leaders met with LSU leadership on June 8 to resolve the situation, and the initial response, students in attendance said, made it seem like there was no process in place to hold the incoming student accountable. But, during the meeting, Galligan and school administrators made it clear that a process was indeed in place.
The initial response threatened to undermine the efforts Galligan and LSU administrators made to engage the campus' black community in the midst of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality.
On June 3, Galligan stepped in the middle of a circle of about 300 people at a student-organized protest, BlackOutLSU, near Middleton Library and said into a loudspeaker "black lives matter."
"So I pledge," Galligan said then, "for as long as I am your interim president, that I will work with you to do something about it. All right? And the place to start is home, what can we do on our campus to make it a better place."