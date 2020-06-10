LSU announced with black student leaders Wednesday evening that it will rename Middleton Library, pending board approval. The proposed change would include removing the bust of Troy H. Middleton and anything associated with his name in the building.
The announcement came shortly after LSU leadership met with black student leaders for the fourth consecutive day, discussing ways to bring more racial justice to campus.
The LSU Board of Supervisors next meets on June 19.
"Our goal is to erase symbols of things that exemplify a racist past," LSU interim President Tom Galligan said. "Any student, or particularly a student of color, that has to go into any building which bears the name of someone not identified with progress and with racist traditions is to inhibit their education. They won't feel safe in that building."
LSU opened the library on Oct. 23, 1959, and it named the building after Middleton in 1979.
Middleton is a former LSU president, from 1951 to 1962, and his troubled legacy surrounds a letter on desegregation he wrote to former University of Texas Chancellor Harry Ransom in 1961 that said LSU still kept black students "in a given area."
Black student leaders expressed their desire for LSU to change the name of the library, and LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner said a school committee is already in place to evaluate every building's name at LSU.
Devin Woodson, a 20-year-old junior and co-chair of the LSU Black Male Leadership Initiative, said David Boyd Hall and Kirby Hall are other buildings suggested for name changes.
Middleton is the first building to meet review.
Werner said she has spoken with a majority of the board ahead of next week's meeting and has received "very positive" feedback on renaming the library.
"I do expect it will pass," she said.
"It's historic," said Woodson, a 20-year-old junior and co-chair of the LSU Black Male Leadership Initiative. "It's a resemblance of much bigger change that's coming to LSU. LSU is slowly turning the page of its history."
Werner said she does anticipate blowback for the removal of a name that has been associated with the library for over 40 years.
Middleton was a major in the U.S. Army, someone who arrived on campus in Baton Rouge in 1930 and became a commandant of ROTC cadets. He served as assistant vice president of the university in 1939 and was the comptroller until the end of 1941. After serving in World War II, Middleton was again the comptroller in 1951.
Middleton's great-grandson, also named Troy, wrote an op-ed in The Advocate in 2019 saying he was "dismayed" that Middleton was viewed as an "out-and-out racist" instead of a "war hero who dutifully enforced desegregation."
Phone calls made to Middleton were not immediately returned as of press time.
"I know some of those conversations will be difficult," Werner said. "This is a time where change is at hand, and I ask everyone to look at things through the lens of the time that we're in."