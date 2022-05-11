Thirty-two more high school seniors in Louisiana, all but four of them from the southern part of the state, have won scholarships as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These latest winners, announced Wednesday, join eight who were announced April 27. More winners are being announced June 1 and July 11. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 students will have won National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million.
The New Orleans area, including the Northshore, accounts for 19 of the scholarship winners. The Baton Rouge region has six winners and the Acadiana region has three. Shreveport was home to three of the four winners from north Louisiana.
The scholarships announced Wednesday are a flat amount of $2,500 each.
For the 40 winners so far this cycle, the high school with the most seniors receiving National Merit scholarships is Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie with four, followed by Baton Rouge Magnet High in Baton Rouge and Ben Franklin High with three each.
Here are the south Louisiana winners:
BATON ROUGE: Lauren E. Chumbley, Baton Rouge Magnet; Jonathan J. Ding, Baton Rouge Magnet; Savannah E. Giron, Baton Rouge Magnet; Ben F. Papizan, Catholic High; and Arya A. Patel, Episcopal High.
COVINGTON: James W. Dubreuil, St. Paul’s School; and Sander M. McComiskey, Christ Episcopal School.
KENNER: Robayet Mohammed Hossain, Sania B. Islam and Mahir A. Rahman – all students at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie.
LAFAYETTE: Anil S. Cacodcar, Episcopal School of Acadiana in Broussard; Maggie X. Lai, Lafayette High; and Ali I. Munshi, Episcopal School of Acadiana in Broussard.
MANDEVILLE: Brian N. Le, Fontainebleau High.
METAIRIE: Olivia H. Finch, Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans; Elizabeth R. Mobley, St. Mary’s Dominican High in New Orleans; and Harshita Pattam, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies.
NEW ORLEANS: Matthew J. Busenlener, Jesuit High; Hazel K. Drury, Isidore Newman School; Anita G. Gorman, Isidore Newman School; Sisira S. Holbrook, Lusher Charter School; Isabelle L. Jouve, Lusher Charter School; Catherine A. Tifft, Mt. Carmel Academy; Helena M. Usey, Ben Franklin High; and Anita Rose Zahiri, Ben Franklin High.
PRAIRIEVILLE: Constance Cook, St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge.
ST. ROSE: Bodhaansh Ravipati, Destrehan High in Destrehan.
SLIDELL: Kaden N. Oqueli-White, Jesuit High in New Orleans.