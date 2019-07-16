The former head of the East Baton Rouge Parish branch of the Louisiana Association of Educators is now president of the statewide group, officials said Tuesday.
Tia Mills succeeds former LAE President Debbie Meaux, who retired after two terms as president.
Mills officially took the post on Monday.
The LAE is one of Louisiana's two teacher unions.
It was among a wide range of public school groups that backed Gov. John Bel Edwards' push for $1,000 teacher pay raises.
The LAE is a branch of the National Education Association.
In 2017 Mills was one of five teachers nationwide who won the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, including a check for $10,000.
The LAE president appears on education issues at the Legislature and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Mills served as president of the East Baton Parish branch of the LAE for the past seven years.
She has been a special education teacher at Eden Park Superintendent's Academy, an alternative school for elementary-age children.