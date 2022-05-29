In a sense, William F. Tate IV is wrapping up his freshman year at LSU.
Over the last 11 months, he buttoned up historic investments from hospitals in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, asked legislators for $106 million to protect the university's status as Louisiana's flagship institution and pledged transparency and accountability to victims of sexual assault.
Now the leader of the board that hired Tate is ready to give him the highest marks.
"We have some metrics that we've used in the past to evaluate the president, but I can't imagine he wouldn't get an A+ across the board," said Robert Dampf, a past chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors. "We're just extremely pleased with what he's done so far."
Tate arrived as LSU president and the chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus last July 6, just a year after being named provost at the University of South Carolina. South Carolina wanted Tate to stay in Columbia and take over there, but Dampf convinced him to come to Baton Rouge instead.
With his hiring, Tate became the first Black president of any school in the Southeastern Conference. Until Alexander "A.P." Tureaud Jr. enrolled in 1953, LSU had never admitted a Black student.
Assessing his acknowledged role as LSU's chief fundraiser, Tate notes that, without money, there is little that any college or university can do. He's especially proud of deals with the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and LCMC Health in New Orleans that will promote cancer research, science education and health-related facilities for LSU's athletic programs.
"One of the most important jobs to the university is generating resources so I'm very excited that we secured a partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, LCMC and that group with the $245 million gift for us, largest in Louisiana history for higher ed. So if the year ended today, I could have a big smile," Tate said.
From his earliest days on campus, Tate has promoted what he calls a "Scholarship First Agenda" that targets five key areas: Agriculture, Biotechnology, Coast, Defense and Energy. In conversation, Tate has affectionately referred to it as his "ABCDE plan" or "Pentagon plan."
And regardless of which terms he uses, the plan needs $106 million, Tate told legislators this spring.
"That’s mostly one-time money that could be given to LSU or appropriated so we could implement that ABCDE or Pentagon in a way that propels us into a place to protect and secure the future," Tate said in an interview last month. "Each one has been calculated to figure out what we need in order to build those programs and do them in a way that LSU can be proud of," he said.
Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said he appreciates Tate appealing to the Louisiana Legislature in major university financial decisions, a move he says is a departure from previous administrations.
"It's been a minute since any LSU president has presented any plans to try to improve LSU and try to include us in what he's trying accomplish," he said. "I'm supportive of that because the issue in the past has been that LSU has been pretty quiet as far as what they're trying to do and what their requests are.
“He’s spending his time kind of learning the unique cultures of Louisiana while trying to get a lay of the land and I think now he’s starting to put everything together a bit, which is what I've appreciated," he said. "It’s interesting to see somebody who I think is really trying to make a difference.”
But on campus, there are worries that too much of the plan centers on areas LSU is already good at.
Kevin Cope, vice president of the Association of Louisiana Faculty Senates and English professor at LSU, said the emphasis on research in the plan was "praise-worthy" but didn't extended a broader look into other pursuits of knowledge.
"I would regard it as far too conservative and cautious because it is primarily aimed at implementation and practical activities such as advancing cybersecurity and improving energy supply and that sort of thing," Cope said. "There’s very little in it that could be characterized as critical or revolutionary or intended to transform the way we do business."
Where's the creativity, Cope asked.
"What we have here is an array of noble pursuits and we don’t see anything there about culture or music or literature or history or foreign languages or anything that knits together the productivity of humanity in some sort of meaningful picture," he said.
According to Tate, generating resources for LSU is "one of the most important jobs" in his role as university president and he sees that as the greatest indicator of his success in the role. In addition to seeking state appropriations, there's also a role for private fundraising, he said.
"We clearly have an ask with the Legislature for another $106 million, so there's a lot of work to be done," Tate said. "We have capital outlay requests in there for our physical infrastructure and raises for faculty so all those things would make one excited at the end of the year if it works out."
During job interviews, Tate suggested finding ways to draw students from rural areas and low-income families to the college experience, not just in Baton Rouge but at LSU's outlying campuses. On the back side, those campuses could help reduce what some call a brain drain, where graduates leave for greener pastures elsewhere.
"Those students will see themselves as being supported by the state and will want to stay here to contribute as citizens, which adds to our tax dollars and gets distributed in really important ways," he said.
In his year at South Carolina, Tate was the school's first Black provost. Prior to his move to Columbia, he worked 18 years at Washington University in St. Louis, serving as dean of the graduate school and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
He arrived at LSU amid questions about its commitment to preventing sexual assaults and supporting victims, following the uncovering of several incidents within athletics and academic departments. In a statement last fall, following allegations against a graduate student, Tate said LSU had improved its Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, and that it would be vigilant toward providing students a culture of transparency, trust and accountability.
"I see a campus community in which no survivor goes without the support and resources necessary to recover from the trauma of sexual assault or harassment," he said then.
Tate was preceded by Tom Galligan, a former law school dean who held the job for 18 months after F. King Alexander left LSU for a similar post at Oregon State in December 2019. Tate's academic background is in education and sociology, and at LSU he makes $725,000 a year, not including a $35,000 housing allowance and a $15,000 vehicle allowance.
Within days of taking over at Baton Rouge, Tate demoted LSU's second-in-command, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie, and named an interim provost whose replacement was just named this past week. Oregon State University dean Roy Haggerty will begin his new duties Aug. 1.
Dampf said LSU clearly is in good hands.
"He's certainly worked well with board, administrators and staff," Dampf said. "He's really made a point of touching a lot of bases and he's a good listener, very energetic and a very hard worker. Extremely smart, to say the least."