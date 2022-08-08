Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excited tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year.
The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is forcing schools nationwide to rethink yet again what more they can do to keep children safe in an age of rare but shocking mass shootings on school campuses.
As other states have adopted drastic, and controversial, measures such as arming school teachers, Louisiana has taken a measured, incremental approach. Districts have taken new looks at emergency plans as well as new “target hardening” measures such as fences, security cameras and new limitations on access to the campus.
More than 1,000 people attended a first-ever Louisiana School Safety Summit held Thursday in Baton Rouge to share best practices. A higher education safety summit was held earlier in the week, also in Baton Rouge. Some school districts have conducted their own training sessions over the summer for their educators.
A few districts in Louisiana, such as Livingston Parish, have taken additional steps to expand law police presence around schools.
The bulk of school districts in the capitol region reopened Monday for the 2022-23 school year or plan to reopen Tuesday. East Baton Rouge Parish, the second largest district in the state, reopened Monday as did East Feliciana, Plaquemine, St. Helena and West Baton Rouge parishes, along with the City of Baker.
On Monday, Tara High School in Baton Rouge directed arriving students through four parallel doors on the east side of the campus, one door for each grade. It’s a way ensuring students all receive their correct schedules as well as a way to avoid logjams. Principal John Haymon stood at the ninth-grade door, personally greeting every incoming ninth-grader.
The rest of the year, though, the high school will return to the lone point of entry it has used for years, a standard safety measure.
Tara has instituted other security changes this year.
“We’re more mindful of keeping all the doors locked throughout the day,” explained Hayman. “Teachers have to walk to classes, open the door rather than have teachers prop doors, which has been the biggest problem over the years.”
Securely locking doors has taken on renewed importance. The shooter at Robb Elementary managed to enter that school through a door that didn’t lock properly.
Another change at Tara this year is that side parking lots at 9002 Whitehall Ave. are now being locked after kids arrive until the final bell “so nobody can enter or leave,” Hayman said.
At nearby LaSalle Elementary, Monday morning was a largely happy affair reminiscent of first days of years past.
Many parents came early, with bags full of school supplies and eager children in tow.
“Oh my God, this school is so nice,” said Andrea Monge. “I like the location and everything.”
She came Monday with her husband, Edwin, and their daughter, Karla, who is starting kindergarten.
Karla, beaming, was proud of her new Nike sneakers: “I have Nike everything.”
Nearby, with 50 minutes remaining until the opening bell at 8:25 a.m, a sedate Allen McCaskill sat in his car with his smiling son, Darryl Smith, who had woken dad up early to make sure they got to school on time. The 10-year-old, about to turn 11, is in fifth grade. Darryl said he enjoyed fourth grade and is looking for more of the same.
“Recess and like activities, sometimes games, and we create things like arts and crafts,” the boy said.
Built in 1955, the LaSalle campus is more open than Tara. Like many elementary schools from that era, LaSalle is an assemblage of multiple buildings connected by covered walkways under a green canopy of trees. There are separate carpool and bus lines and, on the first day, many parents and students walked in past the main office.
“As you can see we are an open campus,” said Principal Lontarris Williams.
McCaskill, the parent, said while he’s happy for his son to be back in school, the Uvalde shooting weighs on his mind.
“It makes you think that schools need to be more armed with security, more lockdown-type stuff to protect the kids,” he said.
Same as Tara High, Principal Williams is telling LaSalle teachers this year to make sure doors are consistently locked.
Dorela Berthelot, a music teacher at LaSalle, said she loves the school, but the openness is a bit worrisome. As part of her job, Berthelot moves from classroom to classroom throughout the day. Teachers, she said, vary in how consistently they lock their doors.
“Hopefully (the school system) is going to have an officer on campus,” Berthelot said. “That would be comforting.”
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system has been taking steps in that direction. Last month, the parish School Board agreed to hire 26 in-house armed school resource officers, one for every middle and high school. New Security Director Robert McGarner, a former deputy Baton Rouge police chief, said he hopes to eventually have additional security for elementary schools as well.
The filling of those 26 new positions, however, is on hold while the school system awaits the securing of a generous federal grant to fund McGarner’s expansive vision. In the meantime, the district is continuing with its longtime security arrangement with the parish Sheriff’s Office, with deputies providing security primarily at middle and high schools in Baton Rouge.
While several small-to-mid- size school districts in the capitol region already have school resource officers for every school, larger districts have struggled to find sufficient money to do the same.
For instance, Livingston Parish, which starts school Tuesday along with Ascension Parish and four other Baton Rouge area school districts, currently has 14 of its 52 school campuses and administrative sites secured by a school resource officer.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said he’s been trying to supply every school in the parish with an officer since he took office in 2012.
“We started at one school and went on from there,” Ard said.
His first year in office ended with the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. Expanding the school security presence was personal for Ard, who at the time still had two children in school in Livingston.
In 2018, in the wake of the horrific shooting of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Ard asked Livingston voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to pay for officers at every school. The proposition failed by a solid margin, but Ard did not give up.
On Thursday, the parish School Board approved a $3 million cooperative endeavor with Ard’s office as well as police departments in Albany, Denham Springs, Springfield and Walker. It falls short of putting an officer on every campus, but it will pay for daily patrols of the perimeter of all 52 school sites in the parish and consequently a speedy response to incidents that arise on those campuses.
“We have to put the kids on top,” Ard said. “We have to put their safety first.”
Ard described the cooperative endeavor as phase one of a four-phase effort that he hopes will lead eventually to a school resource officer on every campus. He emphasized that these officers are doing much more than policing. They are developing relationships with students, even tutoring children in need.
“We tend to focus on the security side, but I want those people to focus on working with kids,” Ard said.