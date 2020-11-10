Some members of the East Baton Rouge School Board want to create a youth advisory council that they say would give the district's students more of a voice in how the district is run.

“We sit on this dais week after week after week after week making decisions on behalf of students but not with students,“ said School Board Vice President Tramelle Howard. “The best way to get buy-in from students within your district is to make them feel like they are being heard.”

But the proposal has encountered some unexpected resistance, specifically a call to restrict its members only to students personally approved by board members.

Howard is proposing a council filled by nine public high school students who live in the nine School Board districts in East Baton Rouge. His proposal calls for students to submit applications to a special committee consisting of students, board members and school staff.

At a recent school board meeting, several board members spoke favorably of the idea. Board members Mike Gaudet and David Tatman said they want more of the details fleshed out, but said those could be worked out later.

“In the spirit of not letting the perfect get in the way of the good, I’m going to support this,” Gaudet said.

Board member Jill Dyason, however, was not willing to set aside her concerns. She voted no and, because only five board members were present, the motion ended up failing 4-1. To pass, the motion would have required a majority of the nine-member board, which is five votes in favor.

Under board rules, proposals voted down ordinarily can't be brought back for 60 days.

While she “wholeheartedly” supported the idea, Dyason disagreed with having a committee pick the representative for her southeast Baton Rouge District 6. Instead, she wants to do that herself. She said principals could provide board members like her students to consider.

Dyason, who joined the board in 2001 and is its longest serving member, also said that she thinks it should be open to students from private schools who reside in a given district.

“Each board member will be able to choose someone who has agreed that they can commit to this,” Dyason said.

When Howard disagreed with both suggestions, Dyason offered a substitute motion. It called for individual board members to pick the students who serve on the advisory council. No other board member seconded her motion so it died. Howard’s original motion came up next and Dyason voted No, ensuring its defeat.

“I think it was utter disrespect for the work we do,” Howard said.

Howard, however, is not letting it die. He plans to bring the proposal back to the board “in 60 days, if not sooner.”

+3 Youth movement on East Baton Rouge School Board? Possible shakeup after young teacher elected Dadrius Lanus has joined his friend Tramelle Howard as the newest and youngest members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, a board fi…

He developed the proposal with help from Annalee Jackson, a teacher in New Orleans. Jackson spent this summer serving as an intern to Howard as part of an educational leadership program connected to Teach For America, which gave Jackson her start in teaching.

Howard and Jackson put together a 16-page white paper summarizing research on such councils, as well as 31 pages of interviews and additional information.

Jackson said she modeled the proposal largely on youth councils in Louisiana, including one that serves the Louisiana Legislature, as well as councils that advise the mayors of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. She said she did not run across one that advised a School Board, but said she did find research on the value of student engagement in policy-making.

“There’s a lot of research in education that it’s really good practice to have student feedback on those (school) decisions,” Jackson said.

Howard sees the proposal as a long overdue way to include the often-unheard voices of the district’s 40,000-plus students.

Jackson said she does not recall an instance of a youth council where the members are selected by the politicians and that influenced how she and Howard developed the proposal.

“The reasoning behind that is we feel like a committee could involve more community voices and eliminate bias in the selection,” Jackson said.

Anamaria Villamarin-Lupin serves as program manager for the Office of Youth and Families in New Orleans. As part of the job, she oversees the mayor's youth advisory council, which is now in its second year. She said the students on that council have given the city government feedback on a variety of issues ranging from transportation to the city’s response to the coronavirus.

She said that at the urging of the first student members, the council was expanded from 22 to 25 students and the criteria for membership expanded. She said her office makes the final call on who is selected but the students also participate in the selection process.

“What we’re looking for is to have as diverse a group as possible from as many angles as possible — school, race, gender, all of the above,” Villamarin-Lupin said.