Episcopal High School, one of the most prestigious private schools in Baton Rouge, announced Wednesday that it has hired veteran educator Carrie Steakley to serve as its new Head of School, starting July 1.
Steakley, who has spent the past four years as head of the upper school at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis, is replacing the outgoing Hugh McIntosh, who will leave next summer after 10 years at the helm.
“She brings incredible enthusiasm and commitment to Episcopal education,” said Chris Kiesel, chair of the Episcopal’s Board of Trustees said in a statement. “Carrie will bring a vibrancy and energy to Episcopal that will excite everyone.”
McIntosh announced in September 2018 that he would leave at the end of the 19-20 school year. That set in motion a lengthy replacement search. The school’s Board of Trustees created a search committee which then hired School Strategies & Solutions, a search firm that specializes in finding leaders for independent private schools. Applications were due by June 1. Seven semifinalists came to Baton Rouge for interviews in July. The field was then narrowed to four finalists, who returned again for interviews last month.
The search committee finally settled on Steakley, and the Board of Trustees agreed Oct. 8 and voted to select Steakley.
Steakley said she’s filled with “a sense of honor, responsibility and excitement” at her selection.
“Throughout the entire search process, every member of the Episcopal family with whom my husband and I interacted embodied the school’s mission with remarkable clarity, enabling me to understand why the school is so well-positioned for continued success in the years ahead.” Steakley said in a prepared statement.
Steakley joined St. Mary’s in Memphis in 2003 and taught honors and AP biology. Before leading its high school, she served as its director of studies. During her time at St. Mary’s she also served as an adjunct professor at Christian Brothers University in Memphis. Before joining St. Marys, she was a biology and chemistry teacher in Shelby County, Tenn. public schools, where she also served in a variety of administrative roles.
Carrie has a doctorate of education in school administration and educational leadership from Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
Episcopal, which was founded in 1965 and is located at 3200 Woodland Ridge Blvd., has more than 900 students from preschool to 12th grade. Annual tuition and fees range from $10,139 for its three-year-old program to $20,574 for high school students.