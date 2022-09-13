Scotlandville High School is keeping its doors closed for a third consecutive day, with its students at home learning virtually, due to still unfixed plumbing problems that caused flooding in one of the school's buildings.
The school announced the latest delay in returning students to campus Tuesday afternoon, the third such announcement in as many days. School officials had hoped to have students back to the 9870 Scotland Ave. campus by Tuesday, and then again by Wednesday. Now, the scheduled return day is Thursday.
The flooding occurred over the weekend in the school's E building.
For information, families can call Letrece Griffin, chief of communications and family engagement, at (225) 436-1140 or email at lgriffin7@ebrschools.org.