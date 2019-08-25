The East Baton Rouge School district is mourning the loss of a longtime educator and Istrouma High School Principal who died Saturday evening of natural causes at the age of 51.

School officials said Reginald Douglas played a significant role in leading the Istrouma High School's reopening in 2017 following years of declining enrollment and falling short of state standards that prompted its closure for three years.

"He modeled excellence and had high expectations for all. He was an outstanding colleague and an even better friend," said Superintendent Warren Drake in a statement Sunday. "We will all profoundly miss him and must work to carry on his legacy of leadership and success."

Douglas started teaching social studies at Istrouma in 1999 and left to to serve as principal of St. Helena College and Career Academy before returning.

He told The Advocate in 2017 his return to the historic school was "almost like coming back home."

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed Douglas died of natural causes at a local hospital.

School officials said grief counselors will be on the school's campus this week for students and staff.