While their football teams will play this weekend for the first time in history, LSU and Southern announced Tuesday a series of programs that will see them cooperating on high-level agricultural and mechanical programs rather than competing.
It was a big-enough deal that even the governor and mayor-president showed up.
"The mission I think that we’re all excited about is the opportunity for synergy, when the combined effect is greater than the separate effect of these two systems," Edwards said. "You look at the words and in the A&M agenda, it’s all over the place with communication, collaboration, commitment, opportunity, partnership, community, but right there in the middle of all that is impact and so that’s that synergy that we’re talking about."
Initially, the schools hope to work within their current curricula to pursue new agreements in agriculture, chemistry, cybersecurity and defense, performing arts and other fields. A joint LSU-Southern University Research Advisory Group will define common research areas, develop research opportunities and oversee the implementation of joint proposals to the National Science Foundation or other groups.
Then during the next five years, Baton Rouge's two universities plan to establish at least one additional accelerated degree pathway program in the college of Agriculture, Engineering and Education, as well as one terminal degree pathway between institutions in the colleges of Engineering, Science and Humanities/Law over the next two years.
The president-chancellors of the two schools, William F. Tate IV at LSU and Dennis Shields at Southern, signed the agreement Tuesday hoping to benefit students at both schools, the city, the state and the region.
"We have a distinctive opportunity in partnership together to make this the very, very best place for research, in those areas I identified in the A&M agenda and in terms of human capital development," Tate said. "I could not be more pleased or honored to be a part of something of this nature.”
And Shields said the A&M was more important than the football game in the long run.
"It’s fine to have friendly competition, but in this era, collaboration is essential to our role as stewards of place," he said. "By stewards of place, I mean that we must contribute to the thriving, not only of the city that we’re located in or the state that we’re located in, but of this nation. This historic acknowledgement of intentional development of the A&M agenda is essential to that role.”
Tuesday's agreement includes an effort to reinforce the Capital Area Promise, a collaborative among Baton Rouge's education institutions announced in 2018 to guarantee that all students have the opportunity to enroll in college and enter the workforce with skills to succeed.
It also includes a plan to improve outreach to disadvantaged farmers, take the lead on anti-litter initiatives as well as increase support of city-parish celebrations over the next few years.
The schools said they plan to measure success by determining the creation of additional educational pathways for students, the number of lives impacted and how communities across Baton Rouge are strengthened.