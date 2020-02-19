A state task is expected to approve recommendations Wednesday aimed at launching a statewide system that eventually ensures all high school students have access to classes for college credit.

The first goal, Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said, is to build capacity to support classes that are now plagued by huge differences in who takes the courses and what they pay.

The classes are called dual enrollment.

A 12-member gubernatorial task force, including Reed as co-chair, has been working since July to come up with its initial recommendations after Gov. John Bel Edwards' initial plan died in 2019.

"Universal access to dual enrollment will be a game changer in our state," Reed said in a statement.

"No matter your race or place, offering an early college experience to every student, whether academic or career, sends an important message that you must continue education and training beyond high school and that now is the time to get started on that path," she said.

Research shows that students who take dual enrollment classes are more likely to enter and finish college, and that those who took at least one such course are 10% more likely to earn a bachelor's degree, according to a report that accompanied the recommendations.

Louisiana has about 90,000 juniors and seniors, with less than 20,000 taking dual enrollment courses.

A total of 65% of those were white students and 27% were black students.

Black students make up 43% of the high school population.

Course costs range from $35 to $170 per credit hour.

Edwards' $32 billion budget proposal includes $5.5 million that dovetails with the work of the task force.

The $5.5 million includes $3.5 million aimed at improving the capacity of teachers to deliver college-level courses, including incentives to take graduate courses or earn credentials needed to be rated as an instructor by a college or university.

The dollars are also aimed at improving the ability of high school counselors, through training, to assist students in their dual enrollment choices.

The other $2 million would include funding for mobile labs that allow officials of community colleges to bring career and technical training to high schools, especially in rural areas.

Last year the governor proposed that high school juniors and seniors have access to two college courses without charge.

That effort died amid concerns that doing so would spark a wide range of high school and college challenges, including how to finance the program.

The task force said it may make long-term funding suggestions when it submits its final report to the Legislature by Oct. 1.

High school students have to have a grade point average of at least 2.5, and a 19 on the ACT, which measures college readiness, to take a college class in high school.

The task force is recommending that the state Board of Regents review that policy.

The panel is also urging the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to consider financial and other incentives for schools to increase the number of dual enrollment students.

Panelists announced on Jan. 6 that their goal is for eligible high school students to have access to four college courses without charge.

That change would take effect with the high school freshmen class of 2025.

The task force includes state Superintendent of Education John White and representatives of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, Louisiana School Boards Association and the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

"The expansion of dual enrollment access will be key in Louisiana’s effort to expand life opportunities for all high school graduates,” White said, also in a statement.

The legislative session begins March 9.