State officials Wednesday began trimming the waiting list for child care used by low-income working families after getting a one-time injection of federal dollars.

The extra money will reduce the list by about 4,500 children, down from 7,000 seeking services now.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to provide affordable child care to thousands more of the hardworking families who have patiently waited for this opportunity," state Superintendent of Education John White said in a statement.

"But it is important to remember this money is only guaranteed for one year and is only a small portion of the amount of funding needed to help our most vulnerable children," White said.

The aid is called the Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP.

The assistance helps moms and dads who are working or attending school.

It applies to children from birth to age four.

Families eligible for the aid will start getting digital or mailed notices Wednesday.

The funding will be available the week after Labor Day at the earliest, state officials said.

A total of 14,600 children are enrolled in CCAP now.

That is down from an enrollment of about 40,000 a decade ago before the program was decimated by budget reductions.

The waiting list is expected to go back to about 7,000 children in one year after the one-time dollars are spent.

"Families across our state have demonstrated need and a desire to participate in CCAP," Tony Davis, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said in a statement.

"We must not go back; it is of utmost importance that we continue to accommodate the growing number of families who are putting themselves on the waiting list, and while doing so, to ensure the highest quality across all providers statewide," Davis said.

Jonathan Pence, president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana, said state policymakers should make CCAP a priority.

Pence said doing would mean families "can continue to receive quality child care assistance while they work toward self-sustainability."

The state is getting $39 million through the federal grant, with $28 million used for CCAP.

The rest of the money will be used to improve the quality of care and infant and toddler services.

The state Department of Education said the state is serving nearly 56,000 at-risk children in various state and federal programs.

However, Louisiana has nearly 200,000 at-risk children from birth to age 5.

