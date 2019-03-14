John Paul Funes, the fundraising maven and high society fixture until being accused of fraud, acted alone in diverting more than $810,000, according to an independent auditor.
At least some of the money was used to pay the parent of an LSU athlete.
“We've identified approximately $810,000 lost due to fraudulent activity committed by Mr. Funes, former president of the Foundation,” said the report that was released Thursday afternoon by the Catholic Church’s Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which owns the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
“The work by the independent third-party firm has confirmed that Mr. Funes acted alone and was the only member of the organization involved," according to the Missionaries statement. "Over several years, he orchestrated a series of fraudulent transactions that involved the purchase and distribution of gift cards, charter flights and payments to individuals, including forged documents, invoices and signatures. He misled hundreds of people in and outside of our organization,” the statement said.
The forensic investigation also revealed two issues that involving LSU athletics. Hospital administrators said the Lake is "not involved and the outcome does not impact our operations, we will not have any further details or comments on this issue."
LSU confirmed that Lake officials told them of two findings involving Funes. "Both findings were reported to the NCAA in 2018. One of the findings is not believed to be a matter of compliance or an NCAA issue," according to an LSU statement. "The second finding involves the hiring of a parent of a former LSU student-athlete from 2012-2015. The university is actively working with the NCAA to resolve this issue."
LSU wouldn't identify the player. LSU said the investigators asked university officials not to comment further.
Funes reportedly provided the money to pay the wages of the parent from Foundation donations, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.
The independent audit was ordered by hospital executives shortly after Funes was fired on Nov. 6. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, one of the Big Four international professional services firms, was hired to review the documentation that led to Funes’ firing as well as the foundation’s accounting procedures and financial safeguards.
The hospital held two separate briefings Thursday for board members.
As president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, Funes had raised $40.2 million for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its associated facilities until he was accused by hospital administrators of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of donated money. The foundation has 17 employees.
Funes refused comment Thursday. His attorney, Walt Green, said before the Thursday board meetings that he had not been given a copy of the report, which he would have to study before deciding if he could comment.
Funes had told friends after being fired that he made “a mistake,” without going into details.
Lake Hospital staff came across the questionable expenditures last fall during a routine review of finances. They dug deeper into the questioned spending and turned over their suspicions to hospital administrators, who then met with Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
Moore also had not seen a copy of the report and would not comment Thursday.
Moore turned over the documents in December to financial fraud detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office saying they would decide if any criminal behavior occurred and could be prosecuted. Federal investigators have joined the investigation, which is still ongoing.
“The situation that occurred in our Foundation has hurt so many people and we’ve been working to understand the details in order to put things right and move forward,” K. Scott Wester, president and chief executive officer of the Lake hospitals. “My promise is integrity for everyone in the community and the organization to ensure the contributions to our ministry are protected and safe and going toward the good work that our donors trust and expect.”
The Franciscan Missionaries are replacing the $810,000 in lost funds during the next 30 days and plan to seek restitution from Funes.
