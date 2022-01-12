While Louisiana's day care providers report losses of $287 million because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are signs of improvement in enrollment and other areas, according to a survey released Wednesday.

Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the advocacy group Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, said federal COVID-19 relief dollars kept the industry afloat.

Sonnier said without the federal money "providers would not have been able to stay open."

Centers have collected $126 million in federal aid in the past two years, and nearly $1 billion has been earmarked for the industry.

"Support, largely in the form of grants, in 2020 slowed dire consequences for providers and those in 2021 appeared to help providers move toward recovery," the survey says.

The questionnaire was done Sept. 29-Oct. 19 and included responses from about 16% of the state's 1,624 licensed child care centers.

It is the fifth of its kind to document how the child care industry is faring during the pandemic.

The survey showed that two-thirds of the sites closed classrooms because of the pandemic in 2021.

For Louisiana child care operators, staying open amid coronavirus is financially 'hard' Losses for Louisiana day care operators because of the coronavirus pandemic have more than tripled since May and now total $100 million, the l…

Those closures averaged three times for classrooms and two times for the entire center.

Tessa Holloway, who operates Kidz Karousel Child Care Centers in Baton Rouge, Mandeville, Prairieville and Zachary, said the omicron variant is causing new challenges.

"As I speak to you today I have closed two classrooms before I got on this call," Holloway said during a panel discussion on the survey.

The $287 million in losses includes lost revenue because of forced closures, restricted classrooms, a shortage of teachers and other staff and steps to mitigate the virus.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Just 31% of Louisiana's childcare centers are open; advocates want $71M in aid for reopening Louisiana child care providers have lost $30 million because of the coronavirus pandemic and need more than double that to help re-start the e…

Providers reported losses that average $300,000 but those still experiencing financial problems dropped from 76% in January, 2021 to 58% in the fall.

On the plus side, enrollment was just 2% below pre-pandemic levels and more centers are again maintaining a wait list.

Sonnier said she is unsure whether enrollment is up because families feel more comfortable or by necessity.

"Families have to go back to work," she noted.

Families behind on their tuition payments averaged debts of about $7,000 last fall compared to $16,000 in January 2021.

Also, 52% of providers in the survey said they expect to remain open for the long term compared to 38% in January, 2021.

In an industry where teachers are underpaid by almost any measure, 32% of operators said they paid teachers at least $12 per hour last fall compared to 23% in January, 2021.

New problem for child care providers? Getting teachers to work for pay less than unemployment State officials said Tuesday day care centers already reeling because of the coronavirus pandemic face a new challenge: How to lure teachers w…

Officials have previously said teachers in child care centers are paid an average of $8.95 per hour.

Louisiana forecasts $1.6B in additional tax revenue, buoying budget outlook ahead of session Thanks to an influx of federal coronavirus aid, Louisiana is forecasted to take in nearly $1.6 billion in additional revenues over the next si…

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday early childhood education will be one of the beneficiaries of Louisiana's better than expected financial outlook with Gov. John Bel Edwards unveils his budget proposal later this month.

The 2022 regular legislative session starts on March 14.