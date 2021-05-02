Three finalists for LSU's top job will begin another round of meetings and interviews starting Sunday.

The finalists are Kelvin Droegemeier, who was President Donald Trump’s science advisor; Jim Henderson, who is president of the University of Louisiana System’s nine public colleges; and William F. Tate IV, who is provost at the University of South Carolina.

The schedule of events runs through Wednesday. See the schedule and how to watch below.

Schedule of meetings for finalists

James Henderson

 D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System

Sunday, May 2:

  • LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Monday, May 3:

  • Student & Instruction Forum from 10-11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 979315)
  • Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1-2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 830502)

Kelvin Droegemeier

Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government

Monday, May 3:

  • LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Tuesday, May 4:

  • Student & Instruction Forum from 10-11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 739109)
  • Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1-2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 529864)
Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Tuesday, May 4:

  • LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Wednesday, May 5:

  • Student & Instruction Forum from 10-11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 435203)
  • Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1-2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 457645)
