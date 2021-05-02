Three finalists for LSU's top job will begin another round of meetings and interviews starting Sunday.

The finalists are Kelvin Droegemeier, who was President Donald Trump’s science advisor; Jim Henderson, who is president of the University of Louisiana System’s nine public colleges; and William F. Tate IV, who is provost at the University of South Carolina.

Click here to read more on their resumes and backgrounds

+4 LSU president interviews resume Sunday: Here's insight on 3 finalists' schedules, resumes, more Starting Sunday night the three finalists for LSU’s top job will start rotating through a gauntlet of meetings with faculty, students, and alu…

The schedule of events runs through Wednesday. See the schedule and how to watch below.

Schedule of meetings for finalists

James Henderson

D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System

Sunday, May 2:

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Monday, May 3:

Student & Instruction Forum from 10-11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 979315)

Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1-2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 830502)

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Kelvin Droegemeier

Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government

Monday, May 3:

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Tuesday, May 4:

Student & Instruction Forum from 10-11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 739109)

Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1-2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (Passcode: 529864)

William Tate IV

Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Tuesday, May 4:

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Wednesday, May 5: