Classroom teachers and librarians in Baton Rouge public schools would get an extra one-time $2,000 check under a proposal from Superintendent Sito Narcisse, but many other school employees are being left out of this mid-year largesse.

The move, which would cost an estimated $8 million, comes as several school districts in the Baton Rouge region have increased teacher pay, either in the form of an extra check or a permanent pay raise.

Teachers get a raise in Livingston Parish; salaries still lag behind most nearby school districts Full-time public school employees in Livingston Parish will see a lot more money — $1,250 to $1,750 more — when they get their next monthly paycheck.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is set to debate the idea when it meets Thursday at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. A final vote would not occur until the board’s Feb. 17 meeting.

Initially, the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, which was posted online early Tuesday afternoon, included only a terse two-sentence description of the proposed stipend.

Early Tuesday night, a two-page memo from Narcisse was posted online with the agenda item. In the memo, Narcisse tells board members the stipend is needed to meet “the continuing challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In order to maintain efforts to respond to challenges posed for effective instruction and the need to retain classroom teachers and librarians, a one-time stipend is being proposed,” Narcisse writes.

Here's how East Baton Rouge will cram more classroom time into 2021-22 school year By the end of the 2021-22 academic year, East Baton Rouge Parish's public school children will have attended classes for several more days tha…

Like the stipend paid out last year, Narcisse plans to once again draw down the reserves in the district’s general operating budget to pay for the new stipend.

Nichola Hall, who took over as the district's chief human resources officer in early November, responded Wednesday to emailed questions sent Tuesday by The Advocate. Hall said the checks will be sent out in late April and will go to about 2,800 individuals who are classroom teachers with "class rosters" as well as to librarians.

“We are proposing this stipend for the board’s consideration to show our classroom educators and librarians how grateful we are for the dedication and work that they have put in over this school year," Hall said. "It is one small way for us to show our appreciation to the staff who are closest to our students”

Hall said there are no current plans to pay stipends to any of the district's thousands of other employees. She also did not explain why the district settled on only those individuals to get stipends.

Board Vice President Dawn Collins, who has been pressing the superintendent for months to increase employee compensation to help with staffing shortages, said the proposed stipend is good but it doesn't go far enought.

"An increase for our teachers is an important and much needed step, but our support staff need increases as well," Collins said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Also, Collins suggested the district discuss "right sizing principals' pay."

"Many principals are not receiving pay based on their years of service and experience," Collins said.

In October, the School Board agreed to pay $89,000 to Experience Management Institute, an Ohio-based consulting firm, to see whether the district's nearly 6,000 employees are paid appropriately and to recommend ways to fix any problems they find.

Typically, the school system increases compensation for all employees, not just teachers and librarians. Last school year, for instance, East Baton Rouge gave all employees an end-of-the-year, one-time stipend of $1,300, which cost about $9 million.

All employees, however, don’t always receive the same amount of additional money.

For instance, this year public school teachers and other professional educators across Louisiana received an $800 annual pay raise while support workers earned $400 more per year. Gov. John Bel Edwards recently is now proposing a new pay raise for school employees, $1,500 per year for teachers and $750 a year for support workers.

As far as the $2,000 stipend, not every Baton Rouge public schoolteacher or librarian would receive it.

The requirement for a class roster excludes school employees with teaching certificates who aren't assigned specific students to teach. That would leave out school district administrators as well as other educators who support what's happening in the classroom.

And there are other requirements.

According to Narcisse’s memo, to be eligible, a teacher would need to have been a full-time employee from Oct. 1 of last year through this coming April 22, could not have taken off 20 workdays or more (approved COVID leave days don’t count), cannot be on unpaid leave and cannot have a “pending” employment status.

To justify the move, Narcisse notes a new performance goal in the district’s recently approved strategic plan, which he describes as “a district-wide increase in teacher retention.” Those, however, are not the words used in the strategic plan.

Rather, the strategic plan has a broader goal to improve retention of not just teachers, but “high performing EBRPSS employees” — currently about 90% of such employees are retained each year. There is also a teacher-specific goal that more “newly hired teachers” stay with the school system for at least three years — currently only about 62% of new teachers stay that long.