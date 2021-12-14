Louisiana's top school board Tuesday rejected a $120,000, no-bid contract pushed by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley that helped spark an investigation by Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack.

A bid to approve the contract and two others failed on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, with four in favor and five opposed.

The agreement since Sept. 13 has been financing the review of academic improvement plans by about 190 public school districts and schools in the wake of classroom problems triggered by the pandemic.

Those reviews could be halted indefinitely even though state officials hoped to have them finished and posted for the public by the end of the month.

Also, the state has already paid $60,000 of the amount due and the other $60,000 is due shortly.

Doris Voitier, a BESE member who lives in Metairie and who chairs the committee that reviewed the issue, said the board will wait on legal guidance Wednesday on how to proceed.

The issue has sparked controversy for weeks because BESE President Sandy Holloway said she was caught off guard by the emergency agreement, and that she should have had a chance to review it before it was finalized.

Holloway and BESE later asked Waguespack to investigate emergency contracts issued by the state Department of Education, which triggered heated criticism for Brumley because the request cited a state law on misappropriation of public funds.

Brumley has demanded that Holloway and others produce proof of wrongdoing.

That probe by the auditor is expected to last at least until January, officials said Tuesday.

The contract is also controversial because it went to newly-formed Invicta Consulting LLC, whose chief executive officer is Sharmayne Rutledge, a former top official of the East Baton Rouge Parish School District.

Rutledge was formerly supervised by Quentina Timoll, chief of staff for the department who was heavily involved in the contract process.

Timoll made a spirited defense of Rutledge's hiring during a 20-minute presentation to BESE.

"We have been faithful stewards of public funds," she said.

Timoll said Rutledge is well suited for the job of reviewing school turnaround plans, is a 17-year educator and an expert in her field.

"This is the standard operating procedure," Timoll said of the contract. "There has been no deviation in the process."

But Shan Davis, executive director of BESE, said once questions starting surfacing a few weeks ago she concluded that BESE had approved up to 40 emergency contracts that should have first been reviewed by board president Holloway.

"I don't think the process if flawed," Davis said. "It was not followed."

Voiter said, "It makes me wonder what kind of internal process we have."

Ronnie Morris, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge, said it made no sense to delay action on the agreements because it could impact needed services for students.

One of the other agreements rejected was a $2.8 million amendment to an existing contract for Postlethwaite & Netterville for non-public schools grappling with the academic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The other was for $68,500 to a group called Emergent Method to assist a state review of Louisiana's accountability system, which was generating its own controversy.

Jim Garvey, a board member who lives in Metairie, said he did not think it was a good idea for BESE to approve the contracts in dispute in the middle of the investigation by the legislative auditor.

Rutledge was in the audience, and her attorney Gray Sexton told BESE the contract was handled properly and should be approved.

No-bid contracts are allowed because of an order by Gov. John Bel Edwards as part of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.