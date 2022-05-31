Superintendent Sito Narcisse’s ongoing overhaul of how the East Baton Rouge Parish school system spends its money, adding hundreds of new positions and moving hundreds of people to new jobs, will go under the microscope Thursday when the School Board begins debate on next year’s budget.
The School Board will dive into two budgets, a $515.5 million general operating budget and a $141.7 million "special revenues” budget covering 46 special funds created for specific purposes from paying for musical instruments to school construction.
The budgets are scheduled for final approval on June 16 and would take effect July 1, the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year. It’s the second set of budgets Narcisse has presided over since he took over the school district in January 2021, but it’s the first that fully reflects his spending priorities.
Among other things, if approved, the budgets would cement the controversial staffing changes Narcisse began last month in which more than 230 school employees are being reassigned to new jobs, often to new schools, because their old jobs are being eliminated.
These impact reassignments, as they are called, sparked a four-hour School Board debate on May 19. They are part of an annual process of moving staff from schools with enrollment declines to schools with more students. But more staff working at more schools were affected this year because of a complicated new staffing formula Narcisse instituted. The formula forced schools to free up two to five positions by requiring schools to add new positions, including a literary and math coach at every school.
Even with these reassignments the school system still faces shortages in many positions, notably greater than years past.
Several schools would see changes.
- White Hills Elementary, outside of Baker, is set to close and merge with nearby Brownfields Elementary School. The merger is being done in advance of a planned $25.1 million reconstruction of Brownfields, which is tentatively set to start construction next spring and be complete by fall 2024. White Hills currently has about 100 students while Brownfields has about 280 students.
- Merging two alternative schools, bringing together students young and old onto the same campus. One is Arlington Preparatory Academy, home to about 80 students, and the other is EBR Readiness Elementary, with about 30 students.
- Merging the middle and high schools into one school at Glen Oaks and Istrouma. These two schools, historically high schools, have added middle schools in recent years with separate leadership for the middle school grades.
Not part of Thursday’s agenda is the federal COVID disaster relief funding for the school system. Last month, school officials said the district has spent almost $100 million of about $223 million of federal funding allocated by the federal government.
The general operating, or General Fund, budget is the largest budget of the school district and it has grown substantially over the past year. Revenue has grown by 7.1% thanks to a windfall in sales tax collections as well as increases in state and federal education funding. The school system’s financial reserves have increased as well, growing from $44.9 million in 2022-21 to an estimated $54.6 million by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Spending, however, has grown at even faster rate under Narcisse, almost 11% in the past year, increasing from $464.6 million in 2020-21 to an estimated $515.5 million in 2022-23. That’s still slightly less than the expected revenue of $517.6 million.
The general operating budget alone shows 225 additional positions over the time span. And that doesn’t count a number of new positions paid for with federal COVID money.
One area of growth is in school security where Narcisse wants to hire 26 new school safety officers, who unlike traditional school resource officers would not be armed and would not make arrests. The proposed budget shows the new positions being paid for by ending the school system’s longtime security contract with the Sheriff’s Office, creating a net savings of $171,000 a year.
New Chief of Security Robert McGarner, however, told The Advocate last week that that’s not correct. He is seeking the 26 new positions to be in addition to the sheriff’s deputies contract work, not in place of it. He said he plans to work internally to get the budget proposal revised. Doing what McGarner wants would increase the budget for his office from $2.9 million to $4.8 million a year.
Central Office also continues to grow. Spending on “general administration,” the pot that pays for the bulk of Narcisse’s cabinet, has grown from $10.9 million in fiscal year 2019-20, the year before Narcisse arrived, to an estimated $13.7 million in 2022-23. That’s a 25% increase. The number of general administration positions has increased from 24 to 32.