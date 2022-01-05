The committee searching for Southern University's next president-chancellor named six semifinalists Wednesday who could succeed Ray Belton in the fall.

Belton announced in July 2021 that he would be retiring after serving as President-Chancellor since 2015 when the two roles were combined.

The six candidates up to replace Belton are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander, Chancellor of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Dr. James Ammons, Chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans

Dr. Walter Kimbrough, President of Dillard University

Dr. Dennis Shields, Chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Dr. Kent Smith, President of Langston University

Dr. Michael Tidwell, former President of University of Texas at Tyler

Members of the committee agreed in Wednesday's meeting to interview the potential candidates on January 18 and 19, with a decision to be made on the latter day or by January 20 at the latest.

"Great work, I'm really excited by this process and the work that's been done by the entire team," committee member and Southern University System Foundation CEO Alfred Harrell said.