A total of 21 people have applied to be state superintendent of education, including both public school and higher education professionals, officials said Saturday.

The list includes Derek Bardell, adjunct professor of business administration and teaching & learning, Delgado Community College; Mohammed Choudhury, chief innovation officer, San Antonio Independent School District and Charlotte Crawley, professional staff, Louisiana Federation of Teachers.

Also, Mark Curry-Theriot, seventh-grade English teacher, St. Tammany Junior High School; Michael Duff, dean of students, F. K. White Middle School/J.I. Watson Elementary and Carlos Lee, assistant professor, College of Human Sciences Education, LSU.

Others applying are Wayne Lewis, dean and professor, School of Education, Belmont University; Debbra Lindo, superintendent in residence, New Schools Venture Fund and Lonnie Luce, executive director, Blended & Online School Solutions.

Also, Matt Neely, head of school, Metairie Park Country Day School; Anthony Owen, state director of computer science education, Arkansas Department of Education and Chanel Payne, owner/lead academic consultant, CMP Education Consulting Services, LLC and Joe Siedlecki, associate commissioner for school system support, innovation and charters, Texas Education Agency.

The others are Stephen Stewart, principal partner and creative consultant, Totally Media Together; David Trautenberg, principal, AlignK12 Educational Consulting; Paul Vallas, former senior consultant, Bronner Group LLC; Vialouphia Wattree, assistant principal, L.W. Higgins High School and Ashonta Wyatt, former school leader, Edgar P. Harney, New Orleans.

A top education official announces her bid to be Louisiana's superintendent of education Jessica Baghian, a top lieutenant for state Superintendent of Education John White, said Thursday morning she has applied for the job White is…

Earlier Jessica Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education, Cade Brumley, superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School District and Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical Community College in Alexandria applied.

CLTCC vice chancellor applying for state superintendent of education A new name emerged Saturday for the job of state superintendent of education.

In a statement BESE member Kira Orange Jones, who is chairwoman of a four-person working group of board members, called the list of applicants "a very diverse and talented pool of educational leaders."

John White leaving top state education post: 'Greatest blessing and privilege of my career' State Superintendent of Education John White, who helped lead the state through sweeping changes in its public schools since 2012, told offici…

State Superintendent of Education John White, who has held the job for eight years, is set to resign on March 11.

The superintendent will be chosen by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Jones has said she hopes the panel will agree on White's successor at its April 20-21 meeting.

The selection requires the support of at least eight of BESE's 11 members.