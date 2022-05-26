Louisiana's best public school teachers are certified and experienced but the state trails the nation in both categories, according to a report Thursday by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack.

The state has the fifth highest rate of uncertified teachers -- 9% -- and the fourth most teachers in their first or second years in the classroom -- 16%, the review says.

The national figures are 3% and 12% respectively.

"According to our analysis, increasing the average years of teacher experience and the percentage of teachers who are certified may improve the effectiveness of Louisiana's teaching workforce and consequently improve the quality of the education that students in the state receive," it says.

Waguespack did the report to evaluate how differences in qualifications, pay and other issues affect student retention and student performance.

Louisiana, like much of the nation, is facing a teacher shortage that has expanded from math, science and special education to include virtually all subjects.

In his written response to the report, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said the state needs another 2,000 teachers to staff classrooms today.

The state has suffered from low student achievement in public schools for generations, and the inordinate number of uncertified teachers is a longtime sore spot.

Certified teachers have to earn a college degree, finish with at least a 2.5 grade point average out of 4.0 and pass a national teacher exam.

Roughly 1 of 5 teachers here are either uncertified or teaching outside their field of expertise, and the report says that carries consequences.

A total of 51% of certified teacher finished in the state's top two rating categories compared to 43% of uncertified educators.

Also, 53% of teachers with four or five years of experience finished in the top two grades versus 43% of those in their first or second year in the classroom.

Only 6% of teachers at A-rated schools are uncertified compared to 24% of those at F-rated schools, according to the audit.

Waguespack also said only 50% of teachers in charter schools are certified compared to 92% in traditional public schools.

Among public schools in New Orleans, which are all charters, 54% of teachers are uncertified compared to 12.5% statewide.

State law allows charter school teachers to be uncertified, part of the push to offer innovative ways to deliver instruction.

The Legislature is in the process of approving $1,500 pay raises for teachers.

But Louisiana remains 12th of 16 states in the region for teacher pay, and many were disappointed that lawmakers failed to deliver $2,000 increases despite a push to do so by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Average pay is $51,566 per year.

Brumley said state leaders should listen to teachers to better understand their working conditions.

"Today, unfortunately, too few of our teachers are encouraging students, friends and neighbors to consider careers in education," he wrote.

"Even in our colleges of education we note about 500 fewer education graduate annually as compared to just ten years ago."

In comments that accompanied the report, Brumley said the state should pursue a variety of steps to boost the teaching ranks, including new compensation models, better high school pathways for aspiring teachers and easier ways for those from other professions to enter the classroom.

Average teacher salaries included in the report are Ascension, $53,905; Central, $51,123; East Baton Rouge, $54,457; Jefferson, $52,287; Lafayette, $49,103; Livingston, $50,243; St. Bernard, $51,855; St. Tammany, $54,246; West Baton Rouge, $54,180 and Zachary, $55,779.

The full report is available at lll.state.la.us.