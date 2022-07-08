Immigrating to a new country can be daunting, especially for those who don’t know the language.
That’s why Lisa Namikas, a world history professor at Baton Ros for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, has dedicated her career and volunteer efforts to reaching across cultures.
In June, she was named Catholic Charities USA’s Volunteer of the Year.
“It’s a lifelong learning when you come to the U.S.,” Namikas said. “You’re welcomed in, but some things are still a mystery for people.”
David Aguillard, executive director for Catholic Charities in Baton Rouge, said the group nominated Namikas for the award because she played a key role in resettling Afghan refugees in Baton Rouge after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan.
“It was a sudden response to this global crisis, but we were able to do it compassionately because Lisa stepped up and basically became our volunteer coordinator,” Aguillard said.
Namikas trained volunteers and coordinated cultural orientation for Afghan refugees. Lisa Lee, director of refugee and immigration services for Catholic Charities, said Namikas fulfilled a lot of her agency’s needs.
“She would often provide transportation and take them to the grocery store,” Lee said. “If we need her to do something, she says yes.”
Lee said volunteer help was essential to handling the influx of refugees, because she only had six employees at the time.
“It would’ve been a really huge strain on us and the clients because we would not have been able to give them the level of attention and care they needed without Dr. Namikas and the rest of the volunteers,” Lee said.
Namikas focuses a lot on making sure new arrivals understand American holidays and traditions. She helped some Afghan children prepare for holidays like Halloween and Mardi Gras that they might not understand.
She said she remembers helping them fill out Valentine’s Day cards, so they wouldn’t feel left out at school.
“I asked them about it afterwards, and their faces lit up,” Namikas said. “They showed me all the cards they got.”
Namikas' work with Afghan refugees is just her latest volunteer effort. When she started with Catholic Charities, she was assigned to work with a family from Eritrea and developed a passion for the culture. She’s helping one Eritrean write a memoir.
“There’s not a lot written about Eritrea,” Namikas said. “So even though his story isn’t the most daring, I’m trying to tell it so that it goes deeper, and explains why they flee.”
In an effort to learn more about the culture she was writing about, she went to Ethiopia, which borders Eritrea and houses many Eritrean refugees. There, she worked with the Danish Refugee Council on an education program at an Eritrean refugee camp to help refugees complete the entrance exam for Ethiopian universities.
“It was an amazing experience,” Namikas said. “I saw what the nonprofits do and learned as much as I could about the culture.”
She has also worked as a mentor. When the pandemic started, she worked with two college students to develop an English as a second language summer camp for pre-teen children.
The students met nearly every day throughout the summer to learn English and American culture.
“It was inspiring to see what those girls could do during a time when nobody knew what to do,” Namikas said.
Namikas, a Canadian immigrant herself, said that her interest in other cultures started with her adopted father, who was Métis, or French-Native American.
“He always raised me to respect and appreciate other cultures,” Namikas said. “That inspired my interest in people and who they are.”
Namikas said she enjoys volunteering through Catholic Charities because she can involve her three children. Her oldest daughter formed a close relationship with one of the Eritrean children they worked with, and her sons helped with tutoring.
“It’s made my kids aware of the challenges that people go through,” Namikas said. “They still pay attention to the news in Ethiopia.”
Aguillard said that, beyond Namikas' volunteer efforts through Catholic Charities, she’s valuable to the Baton Rouge community at large.
“Baton Rouge is blessed to have Lisa here,” Aguillard said. “She helps people understand other cultures.”
Namikas said that she thinks of outreach as a good way to practice her faith.
“I’m not really one to sit down and create a prayer group,” Namikas said. “I want to go out and be in the community and support positive things. We need to be faithful and caring and Christian about our actions.”