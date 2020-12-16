Backers of Common Core, other changes make clean sweep in BESE contests _lowres (copy) (copy)

Sandy Holloway, who lives in Thibodaux, was elected Wednesday for a second year as president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Louisiana's top school board Wednesday elected its first all-female slate of officers for the first time in the board's 46-year history.

Sandy Holloway, who lives in Thibodaux, was elected for a second year as president of the 11-member panel.

Kira Orange Jones, who lives in New Orleans, will be vice president.

Ashley Ellis, of Monroe, will serve as secretary-treasurer.

BESE sets policies for about 720,000 public school students.

"It has been a privilege to represent our board, educators, students and the families of Louisiana over the past year and through one of the most challenging school years our state has ever faced," Holloway said in a statement.

Tony Davis, the current vice president and a resident of Natchitoches, is resigning after BESE's January meeting.

A special election to fill his vacancy is expected in March.

