An attorney for former Southern University band director Nathan Haymer said Friday about $300,000 in band camp and other fees ended up in Haymer's personal bank accounts because he was directed to do so by unnamed school officials.

That money was then to be used to pay for band equipment and other expenses, said Karl Bernard, a New Orleans attorney who represents Haymer.

Bernard said while the system was unorthodox there was no wrongdoing, and bank statements will back up those claims later this month.

"He was told to deposit these funds in his personal account and to essentially run the finances of his band through his personal account," he said.

The attorney said he did not know who told Haymer to handle the money that way.

"The accounting may be unorthodox but I found zero evidence of malfeasance, zero evidence of any intentional wrongdoing by Mr. Haymer," Bernard said.

On Thursday an audit by the Southern University system questioned why about $300,000 in band camp and other fees were in two of Haymer's bank accounts.

The report said that, while about $74,000 has been accounted for, officials are still trying to account for another $226,000.

The review, which included an examination of about 25,000 emails, has been sent to East Baton Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III and state Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.

Haymer was at the Friday press conference but did not speak to reporters.

Asked why Bernard said, "Because I am here. I am here to speak on his behalf."

Haymer was fired on May 1 by Southern University System President Ray Belton, who is also chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus.

Winson DeCuir Jr., who serves as outside counsel for the Southern University system, said after the press conference that Haymer's side had ample time before the audit became public to explain Haymer's actions.

DeCuir said school officials "are still awaiting the information that he has promised us," a reference to attorneys for Haymer.

He also said Haymer's attorney is trying to mislead the public by using the school's policy on travel advances "to justify his mishandling of revenues generated by band camp."

Bernard, during the nearly 30-minute press conference, showed copies of checks from Southern University ranging from about $11,000 to $25,000 made out to Haymer.

"When he (Haymer) asked how to handle this he was told to deposit the check in his account and, as a result, the band purchases, band supplies, band expenses were essentially made possible through the personal account of Nathan Haymer," the attorney said.

Bernard also said the audit is lacking key records, including Haymer's bank statements from 2015 and 2016.

"As a result, any conclusion drawn thus far from the report is a rush to judgment," he said.

The school's Board of Supervisors is set to meet in Shreveport on Aug. 24.

Bernard said he hopes to get additional bank statements and other information to the board about a week before the gathering.

"All of this information will come out and we will issue another statement before the board meeting illustrating where the money was deposited, how much was deposited and where the money went."

Once school officials have those, he said, Haymer hopes his firing will be reconsidered and that he can get a job with the band in some capacity.

"He loves Southern so much he would welcome disciplinary action because he recognizes that the accounting methods used were unorthodox," he said. "It would offend any accountant."

But Bernard said those practices at Southern have gone on for years, and before Haymer became band director in 2014.

Others at the press conference included Haymer's mother, Patricia Haymer Rodgers and Niles Haymer, an attorney who is also assisting his brother.

Haymer was fired amid allegations that he requested kickbacks for the Southern University band to appear at an event for school children.

He denied the claim.

An initial investigation by the school then turned up other questions, which sparked the audit.