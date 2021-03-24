Amid controversy at LSU, officials of the Louisiana Board of Regents said Wednesday morning changes are needed to strengthen sexual harassment policies at schools statewide, including how complaints are handled.

Uniform agreements between local campuses and local law enforcement, steps aimed at preventing students accused of sexual misconduct from simply transferring to other schools and closer oversight of campus operations were among the suggested changes discussed during a special, hour-long session.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said that, when there are breakdowns on individual campuses, "we all fail."

"All of higher education is diminished because of that," Reed told the board.

The gathering took place at a time when LSU is under fire for mishandling allegations of sexual misconduct for years.

The fallout has already cost former LSU football coach Les Miles his job as football coach at Kansas University and former LSU President F. King Alexander his job as president of Oregon State University.

"We have seen anger, frustration, disbelief; a full range of emotions," Reed said.

"It is clear that there have been some systemic failures and have to be addressed," she said.

"It is our responsibility to make sure we are checking in with all of the institutions and management boards."

Victor Jones, general counsel for the board, said among the changes he would recommend are how to address cases where students accused of sexual misconduct transfer to other schools to avoid adjucitation.

Jones said uniform policies are also needed so that colleges have a memorandum of understandings with local law enforcement on how to handle allegations of sexual misconduct.

He said each campus now has its own policy on those agreements with police, which he said "has resulted in discrepancies in enforcement."

Wilbert Pryor, a member of the board who lives in Shreveport, said he heard Alexander blame budget issues for shortcomings in operating an efficient Title IX office during his time as president of LSU.

"We have to look at our priorities and put our foot down on institutions and find out beforehand if they are saying we cannot establish a good office to enforce these policies," Pryor said.

"Why can you build a $29 million football locker room but you cannot establish a Title IX office," he added.

Title IX is one of the federal laws aimed at preventing sexual and gender discrimination.

The Board of Regents has a uniform policy on sexual harassment and related issues that was enacted in 2015, including what constitutes sexual misconduct, sexual assault, stalking and domestic violence.

It also spells out the obligations of colleges and universities, including thorough investigations when allegations surface, due process for both the accuser and accused and mandatory reporting on how the issue was resolved.

Robert Levy, a member of the board who was chairman when that policy was enacted, said it is a good one even if improvements make sense now.

"I know it seems like a horrible, brand new day," Levy said.

"But let me tell where we were in 2012, '13, '14," he said.

"We have come a long way. We are trying to change a culture."

